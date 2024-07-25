Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions to share Q1 results today; key details

Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (erstwhile Adani Transmission Ltd) are two Gautam Adani-led Adani group companies that are scheduled to report their June quarter results today. Both the companies recently came out with provisional data for the quarter.

Adani Green Energy said its sale of energy increased 22 per cent YoY at 7,356 million units in Q1FY25, backed by robust capacity addition. This Adani firm said it was consistently generating electricity significantly above its commitment under PPAs.

Adani Green Energy noted that its operational capacity jumped 31 per cent to 10,934 MW in Q1, with greenfield addition of 2,618 MW. It operationalised 2,418 MW of solar power plants, with greenfield addition of 2,000 MW in Khavda and greenfield addition of 418 MW in Rajasthan. Adani Green Energy operationalized 200 MW wind power plants in Gujarat. Sale of Energy increased 22 per cent to 7,356 million units.

Solar portfolio CUF stood at 25.4 per cent, backed by 99.4 per cent plant availability; wind portfolio CUF at 36.2 per cent, backed by 96.8 per cent plant availability while Hybrid portfolio CUF came in at 46 per cent, backed by 99.7 per cent plant availability.

Adani Green Energy said ICICI Securities would be hosting earnings call with equity investors and analysts on July 26.

In the case of Adani Energy Solutions, the Adani firm said its transmission business saw a robust system availability of 99.7 per cent in Q1FY25, as it added 190 ckm to the operational network during the quarter with a total network at 21,187 ckm. In the case of distribution business (AEML and MUL), the distribution loss fort AEML in the Mumbai utility remained low at 5.18 per cent. The business maintained supply reliability (ASAI) of over 99.9 per cent.

"On the back of rising demand in the Mumbai distribution circle, the total units sold increased by 8% to 2,962 million units from 2,754 million units in Q1FY24 As a % of total collection, e-payment stands at 83.30% vs. 78.48% last year. The growth is

driven by higher digital adoption and customer centric approach," Adani Energy Solutions said.

In the case of MUL, the units sold jumped 70 per cent YoY to 226 million units as against 133 million units last year with robust industrial demand.

In the case of smart metering business, the total smart metering under-construction pipeline stood at 22.8 million smart meters across nine contracts in Q1. The meter deployment activity is pacing up well, the company said.