Adani Green, M&M, Page Industries, Zee Entertainment among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity markets ended in the green on Thursday. Sensex added 98.84 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 61,872.62, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 35.75 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end the session at 18,321.15. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added one-third per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX dropped about 5 per cent to 12.52-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Green Energy

Shares of Adani Green Energy will be in focus after Fitch Ratings affirmed rating of Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group's 1's (AGEL RG1) $500 million senior secured notes due in 2024 at BB+, with outlook stable. AGEL RG1 includes three subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy namely Adani Green Energy (UP) Limited, Parampujya Solar Energy Private Limited (PSEPL) and Prayatna Developer Private Limited.

Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment reported its first quarterly loss in three years, as advertisers tightened their marketing budgets and expenses shot up. Zee posted consolidated net loss of Rs 196 crore for the quarter ended March 31 as against Rs 182-crore profit a year ago.

Page Industries

Net profit slipped 59% to Rs 78 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 969 crore during the March quarter under review, down 13%, compared with Rs 1,111 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Earnings Today

Shares of M&M, Info Edge, Grasim, and ONGC are in focus as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results today.

Medplus Health

Medplus Health logged a net profit of Rs 26.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Revenue stood at Rs 1,253 crore.

Vodafone Idea

Telecom major Vodafone Idea said loss narrowed marginally to Rs 6,419 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. It report loss of Rs 6,563 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue rose 3% to Rs 10,532 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 10,240 crore in Q4FY22.

Emami

Net profit fell 59% to Rs 144 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations stood at 836 crore.

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan posted a net profit of Rs 43 crore for the January-March 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 831 crore.

Also read: LIC shares at Rs 830? What Motilal Oswal says on stock post Q4 results

Also read: Adani Green Energy shares in focus as Fitch says outlook for AGEL RG1 stable