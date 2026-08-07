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Titan Company Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 65%, revenue at Rs 18,101 crore

Titan Company Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 65%, revenue at Rs 18,101 crore

Titan Company Q1 earnings: EBITDA climbed 57.1% to Rs 2,564 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,632 crore in the year ago period. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 4:31 PM IST
Titan Company Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 65%, revenue at Rs 18,101 crore Revenue rose 24.3% to Rs 18,101 crore in Q1 against Rs 14,564 crore on a YoY basis.

Titan Company on Friday reported a 65% rise in Q1 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 1699 crore in Q1 against Rs 1030 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 24.3% to Rs 18,101 crore in Q1 against Rs 14,564 crore on a YoY basis.  EBITDA climbed 57.1% to Rs 2,564 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,632 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margin came at 14.2% in Q1 against 11.2% in Q1 of the last fiscal.

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Profit before Tax came was Rs 2,429 crore at 11.7% margin, a 64% rise. Adjusting for the impact of custom duty increase in gold for the quarter, Profit Before Tax rose 37% compared to Q1FY26.

Jewellery business 

Jewellery portfolio grew 43% to Rs 18,253 crore (excl. Bullion and Digi-gold sales), powered by healthy festive and Akshaya Tritiya demand and the enduring strength of Titan's exchange programs, underscoring resilient consumer confidence amid a stable gold price environment.

The India Business Income rose 38% to Rs 16,943 crore, comprising of

a.Tanishq, Mia and Zoya business (combined) growing 38% to Rs 15,502 crore

b.Caratlane recording 40% growth to reach Rs 1,441 crore

The International business grew 136% to Rs 1,309 crore

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a. Tanishq, Mia and Caratlane business (combined) growing 65% to Rs 913 crore

b. Damas (core) business clocked revenue of Rs 396 crore

Watches business

Led by continuing premiumization trends and enduring consumer preference for analog timepieces, the Watches portfolio grew 21% to Rs 1543 crore in Q1 growing 21% over Q1FY26 and achieving an EBIT of Rs 295 crore at 19.1% margin. 34 new stores (net) were added in the quarter consisting of 9 stores each in Titan World and Fastrack, 14 stores in Helios and 2 stores in Helios Luxe.

EyeCare

EyeCare clocked a robust 21% growth to Rs 289 crore, marking a strong start to the year, driven by healthy demand across its product portfolio and an ongoing shift towards premium offerings.  The business recorded an EBIT of Rs 24 crore at 8.3% margin. The Division opened 6 new stores in Titan Eye+ and 1 new Runway store during the quarter.

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Titan Company stock

The earnings were announced after market hours. Titan Company stock ended 0.82% lower at Rs 4943 against the previous close of Rs 4984. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.38 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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