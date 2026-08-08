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NBFC FD rates 2026: Muthoot Capital, Manipal Housing offer up to 8.50%; check top rates

NBFC FD rates 2026: Muthoot Capital, Manipal Housing offer up to 8.50%; check top rates

NBFCs are offering fixed deposit interest rates of up to 8.50% in 2026, with Muthoot Capital Services and Manipal Housing Finance among the highest-rate providers. However, investors should compare returns with bank FDs while considering credit ratings, tenure, taxation and the absence of DICGC deposit insurance for NBFC deposits.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 12:06 PM IST
NBFC FD rates 2026: Muthoot Capital, Manipal Housing offer up to 8.50%; check top ratesUnlike bank deposits, NBFC fixed deposits are not covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) deposit insurance framework.

Fixed deposits (FDs) offered by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are attracting investors looking for potentially higher interest rates than those available on several traditional bank deposits. In 2026, leading NBFCs are offering FD interest rates of around 6.70% to 8.50% per annum for general citizens, depending on the tenure and deposit amount. Senior citizens may receive an additional interest rate of around 0.25% to 0.50% in several schemes.

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However, NBFC fixed deposits differ from bank FDs in terms of risk, deposit insurance and credit ratings. Investors should therefore consider the financial strength and credit rating of the NBFC, besides comparing the interest rate, tenure and premature withdrawal rules.

Top NBFC FD Interest Rates

The following table compares selected NBFCs based on their indicative rates for deposits below and above Rs 2 crore across different tenures.

NBFC 1-Year Rate 3-Year Rate 5-Year Rate Tenure
ICICI Home Finance 6.85% 7.15% 7.15% 12–60 months
Bajaj Finance 6.95% 6.95%–7.30% 7.30% 12–60 months
HDFC Ltd. 6.75% 6.90% 6.65% 12–60 months
LIC Housing Finance 6.70% 6.85% 6.90% 12–60 months
Manipal Housing Finance 8.25% 8.25% 7.75% 12–60 months
Mahindra Finance 6.75% 7.00% 12–36 months
PNB Housing Finance 7.00% 7.10% 7.10% 12–60 months
Muthoot Capital Services 7.65% 8.50% 8.50% 12–60 months
Sundaram Finance 6.70%–7.20% 7.50%–8.07% 12–36 months

Muthoot Capital Services offers the highest rate among the listed NBFCs, at 8.50% for three- and five-year deposits. Manipal Housing Finance offers 8.25% for one- and three-year tenures, while Sundaram Finance offers rates of up to 8.07% for three-year deposits.

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Bajaj Finance offers up to 7.30%, while PNB Housing Finance offers 7.10% for both three- and five-year tenures.

Banks vs NBFCs: FD Rates

Investors can also compare these rates with those offered by banks. Small finance banks are among the institutions offering relatively high FD rates, with some offering rates of 8% or more on selected tenures.

Bank Highest FD Rate 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year Senior Citizen Add-on
Suryoday SFB 8.10% 7.25% 7.25% 7.90% 0.15%
Jana SFB 8.00% 7.00% 8.00% 7.77% 0.50%
ESAF SFB 7.75% 6.00% 6.00% 5.75% 0.50%
Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 6.00% 7.50% 7.00% 0.50%
Ujjivan SFB 7.80% 7.25% 7.25% 7.20% 0.50%
Shivalik SFB 8.00% 6.00% 7.50% 6.25% 0.50%
Equitas SFB 8.00% 7.10% 7.10% 7.00% 0.50%
Bandhan Bank 7.45% 7.00% 7.25% 5.85% 0.50%–0.75%
DCB Bank 7.50% 6.90% 7.00% 7.50% 0.25%–0.50%
RBL Bank 7.20% 7.00% 7.20% 6.70% 0.50%
AU SFB 7.40% 6.35% 7.40% 6.75% 0.50%
YES Bank 7.25% 6.65% 7.00% 6.75% 0.50%–0.75%

What should investors check?

A higher interest rate does not automatically mean a better FD. Investors should examine the NBFC's credit rating, financial position, tenure, cumulative or non-cumulative payout option and premature withdrawal conditions before investing.

Unlike bank deposits, NBFC fixed deposits are not covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) deposit insurance framework. Therefore, investors should not compare an NBFC FD solely on the basis of the headline interest rate.

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For senior citizens, the additional interest offered by the institution can improve the effective return. However, taxability of FD interest should also be considered when comparing post-tax returns with alternatives such as debt mutual funds, bonds or other fixed-income instruments.

Investors should also verify the latest rates directly with the respective institution before booking a deposit, as FD interest rates can change without notice.

Uniform rates

The RBI is likely to harmonise interest rate rules across regulated lenders, including NBFCs, housing finance companies and microfinance institutions, to improve monetary transmission and borrower transparency. The proposed framework could require NBFCs to adopt recognised external or formal internal benchmarks for floating-rate retail and MSME loans instead of internal prime lending rates.

It may also standardise rate-reset timelines, with external benchmark-linked loans potentially resetting at least every three months and internal benchmark-linked loans within a year. The move is expected to reduce pricing discretion, ensure faster transmission of policy-rate changes and make borrowing costs more predictable for customers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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