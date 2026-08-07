Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Technologies shares zoom 17% in two sessions, hit 52-week high; here's why

Tata Technologies shares zoom 17% in two sessions, hit 52-week high; here's why

Tata Technologies stock ended 9% higher at Rs 872.55. The  stock trades higher than all the short term and long term moving averages. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 3:54 PM IST
Tata Technologies shares zoom 17% in two sessions, hit 52-week high; here's whyTata Technologies stock has a beta of 1.11, indicating very high volatility in a year. 

Shares of Tata Technologies zoomed nearly 10% to their 52-week high on Friday amid a report that said Honda outsourced new vehicle programme to company to cut costs. However, in a clarification to bourses, the company said, "In view of such obligations, the Company does not disclose the identity of customers unless specifically permitted under the relevant contractual arrangements. Consequently, the Company is not in a position to confirm or comment on the identity of the customer referred to in the media report."

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Thursday, a Bloomberg report said Honda Motor Co. awarded Tata Technologies Ltd. a major vehicle engineering mandate, marking the first time the Japanese automaker has entrusted an Indian engineering services company with the end-to-end development of an all-new vehicle platform.

The move is part of Honda's broader strategy to lower development costs while accelerating product development through external engineering partnerships.

The platform being developed by Tata Technologies is expected to underpin several future vehicle models. It is being designed with a flexible architecture capable of supporting both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electrified powertrains, including hybrid and battery-electric models.

While the project represents a significant milestone for Tata Technologies in the global automotive engineering space, details such as production timelines and the regions where the vehicles will eventually be launched have not yet been disclosed, the Bloomberg report said. In two sessions, the Tata Group stock has surged 17% on positive investor sentiment after the report.

Advertisement

In the current session, Tata Technologies shares rose 10% to a fresh 52 week high of Rs 879.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,430 crore. Later, the stock ended 9% higher at Rs 872.55. The  stock trades higher than all the short term and long term moving averages.

Tata Technologies stock has a beta of 1.11, indicating very high volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Technologies stands at 66.4, signaling it's trading near the overbought zone.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more