The move is part of Honda's broader strategy to lower development costs while accelerating product development through external engineering partnerships.

The platform being developed by Tata Technologies is expected to underpin several future vehicle models. It is being designed with a flexible architecture capable of supporting both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electrified powertrains, including hybrid and battery-electric models.

While the project represents a significant milestone for Tata Technologies in the global automotive engineering space, details such as production timelines and the regions where the vehicles will eventually be launched have not yet been disclosed, the Bloomberg report said. In two sessions, the Tata Group stock has surged 17% on positive investor sentiment after the report.

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In the current session, Tata Technologies shares rose 10% to a fresh 52 week high of Rs 879.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,430 crore. Later, the stock ended 9% higher at Rs 872.55. The stock trades higher than all the short term and long term moving averages.

Tata Technologies stock has a beta of 1.11, indicating very high volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Technologies stands at 66.4, signaling it's trading near the overbought zone.