EPFO 2026: 8 key changes to PF rules covering withdrawals, claims, service and nomination

One of the biggest clarifications is that employee and employer contribution rules remain largely unchanged. The employee's statutory contribution continues at 12% of basic salary, while employers will continue to make a matching contribution. EPF contributions remain mandatory only on wages up to ₹15,000 per month, translating into a statutory contribution of ₹1,800. Contributions on wages above this limit continue to be voluntary, as they were under the earlier framework.

Wage ceiling

The new rules make the wage ceiling easier to revise. Earlier, the EPF Scheme explicitly mentioned the ₹15,000 wage ceiling. The 2026 Scheme instead refers to the wage ceiling notified by the Central Government, allowing future revisions without requiring amendments to the EPF Scheme itself. This change is expected to make future policy updates more seamless.

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Withdrawal rules simplified

EPFO has also simplified withdrawal provisions. Instead of numerous withdrawal categories with separate conditions, eligible withdrawals have now been grouped into three broad heads—essential needs, housing and special circumstances—making the rules easier for members to understand and reducing complexity while applying for partial withdrawals.

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New PF account structure

Another important change relates to the PF account structure. EPFO will continue maintaining two buckets within a subscriber's account. Twenty-five per cent of the balance will remain as the minimum balance, while 75% can be accessed for eligible partial withdrawals, subject to prescribed conditions under the Scheme.

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Uniform service requirement for withdrawals

The 2026 rules also introduce a uniform service requirement. Earlier, different withdrawal purposes had different waiting periods. Under the revised framework, members generally need to complete 12 months of service across eligible categories before making withdrawals. Medical withdrawals will also require a minimum of 12 months of service.

Longer waiting period

The waiting period after leaving employment has been revised. Earlier, members could withdraw their full PF balance after remaining unemployed for two months. Under the new rules, full withdrawal will be permitted only after 12 months of unemployment. However, partial withdrawals remain available, and the waiting period for these has been extended to 36 months.

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Digital nomination

In another digital push, physical nomination forms have been phased out, with online nominations now formally recognised under the new Scheme. This is expected to speed up processing and reduce paperwork for members and employers.

PF claim settlement

Finally, EPFO has reduced the timeline for PF claim settlements to 20 days. The rules also introduce greater accountability by requiring EPFO to pay 12% penal interest for delays in processing claims without valid reasons. The amount will be recoverable from the salary of the concerned Regional PF Commissioner, strengthening accountability and encouraging faster settlement of members' claims.