Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises: Adani Group stocks rally up 5% today; should you buy any?

Shares of Adani Group surged as much as 5 per cent during the trading session on Monday amid a slew of positive news flow for the Gautam Adani-led Indian Conglomerate. Besides strong operational numbers and in-line quarterly earnings, there were some major developments for the Adani Group, pushing the stocks higher.

Advertisement

Related Articles



Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone led the gainers as the stock surged more than 4.6 per cent to Rs 1,325.50 on Monday against its previous close at Rs 1267.05 on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 2.85 lakh crore. Adani Enterprises jumped 3.5 per cent to Rs 2,372.85 with a total valuation of Rs 2.75 lakh crore.



In its business update for April 2025, Adani Ports handled cargo volume of 37.5 MMT, up 4 per cent YoY), led by containers 21 per cent YoY and liquids and gas up 8 per cent YoY. April 2025 logistics rail volume was at 57,751 TEUs, up 17 per cent YoY and GPWIS volume was at 1.8 MMT, up 4 per cent YoY, said the company.

Advertisement



Earlier, Adani Ports reported a 50 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,023 crore, while revenue from operations rose 23 per cent YoY to Rs 8,488 crore. in the March 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 5,006 crore in the same period.



Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, reported a 753 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,845 crore for the fourth quarter for the financial year 2024-25. The company reported Rs 26,966 crore in consolidated revenue from operations, down 8 per cent YoY. The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per share for FY25.



Adani Ports (APSEZ) posted healthy performance in the March 2025 quarter led by container and other bulk cargo volumes. It unveiled robust FY26 growth with revenue and Ebitda with significant growth from marine, logistics segments, said Nuvama Institutional Equities. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,810.

Advertisement



Adani Ports is projected to grow at 1.5-2 times India’s cargo volume, propelled by market share gains and capacity expansion, said Motilal Oswal. "Its logistics business will enhance last-mile connectivity, adding value to domestic port operations. We expect 11 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY 25-27," it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,550.



According to a report from Bloomberg, representatives for Gautam Adani and his companies met officials from US President Donald Trump's administration to seek dismissal of the criminal charges against him in an overseas bribery probe.



Adani Total Gas soared 4.35 per cent to Rs 625.15 in the early session on Monday. Among other key stocks, Adani Green Energy rallied 3.35 per cent to Rs 936, while Adani Energy Solutions jumped more than 3.2 per cent to Rs 935.65. Adani Power rose nearly 3 per cent to Rs 540.60.



Adani Power reported a 4 per cent YoY fall in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 2,637 crore, while its revenue in the March-ended quarter stood at Rs 14,237 crore, up 6.5 per cent YoY. Its Q4 expenses jumped 9 per cent YoY to Rs 11,274 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement



FY25 capacity is 17.6 GW and management’s guidance is intact to raise capacity by 1.7 times to 30.7 GW by 2030, said Jefferies, which has a 'buy' rating on Adani Power with a target price of Rs 690. Cantor Fitzgerald Research also said it report a quiet quarter with summer and more expansion capacity of the horizon with a target price of Rs 601 and 'outperform' rating.



Power demand in India is surging, driven by rising manufacturing activities and growing adoption of white goods & gadgets in households. With RE unable to fully meet the rising energy needs, the widening peak demand-supply gap underscores the necessity of augmenting base load thermal power capacity, said Ventura Securites, with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 806.



Adani Green Energy reported a 53.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 230 crore, while revenue increased 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,053 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter increased 30 per cent YoY to Rs 2,382 crore, while margins improved to 78 per cent during the reported period.



Adani Green Energy now targets merchant+C&I share of 25 per cent; PSP exposure would also grow. Its FY25 Ebitda and profit was slightly better than estimated, said Emkay Global Financial Services. "We retain our assumptions and earnings estimates, along with our target at Rs 1,500," it added with a 'buy' rating.

Advertisement



Adani Green Energy had a strong Q4FY25 both operationally and financially. It commissioned 2.6GW/3.3GW in Q4FY25/FY25, taking operational capacity to 14.2GW. Its locked-in generation capacity soared by 50 per cent to 33GW, said ICICI Securities, with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,150.