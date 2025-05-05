Top stocks to watch: SBI, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, DMart, Adani Ports, NTPC, AU Bank, Ircon, BSE, Marico

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly higher on Friday amid tensions between India and Pakistan and muted Q4 earnings. BSE Sensex rose 259.75 points, or 0.32 per cent to settle at 80,501.99, while Nifty50 added merely 12.50 points, or 0.05 per cent to end at 24,346.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 05, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles



Q4 results today: Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Hotels Company, Coforge, Computer Age Management Services, DCM Shriram, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Capri Global Capital, Jammu Kashmir Bank, CCL Products India, Epigral India, Ethos, Magellanic Cloud, Cigniti Technologies, Jash Engineering, Kalyani Steels and Prataap Snacks are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Oberoi Realty and PTC India shall trade ex-dividend today.



State Bank of India: The largest lender in India reported a 9.9 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 18,642.6 crore, with a 2.7 per cent YoY rise in net interest income to Rs 42,774.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter on the back spike in provisions. Gross NPAs fell to 1.82 per cent, while net NPAs declined to 0.47 per cent. The lender declared a dividend of Rs 15.9 per share for FY25.

Advertisement



Tata Motors: The company board of the auto major has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 500 crore.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender reported a 14.1 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 3,551.7 crore, while net interest income increased 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,283.6 crore amid rising provisions and contingencies in Q4FY25. Gross NPAs slipped to 1.24 per cent, while net NPAs dropped to 0.31 per cent for the quarter.



NTPC: The PSU company's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operation of the third and final phase of its 60 MW capacity, part of the 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV project. With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC Group has reached 80,155 MW.

Advertisement



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group's port major handled cargo volume of 37.5 MMT, a 4 per cent YoY growth, led by containers (up 21 per cent YoY), and liquids and gas (up 8 per cent YoY). Its logistics rail volume stood at 57,751 TEUs, up 17 per cent YoY, while GPWIS volume reached 1.8 MMT, up 4 per cent YoY.



JSW Steel: The Revisionary Authority has set aside the demand notices and remanded the matter back to the State Government of Odisha to be disposed of after providing a proper opportunity for a hearing to the company. The Deputy Director of Mines had issued a demand notice, claiming Rs 702 crore.



Avenue Supermart: The parent company of DMart, promoted by Radhakishan Damani reported a 2.2 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 550.9 crore, with a 16.9 per cent YoY rise in its revenue of Rs 14,872 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 3.9 per cent YoY to Rs 981 crore, with Ebitda margin coming in at 6.8 per cent in Q4FY25.



AU Small Finance Bank: True North, Indium IV (Mauritius), and Silver Leaf Oak are likely to sell 92.3 lakh shares, or 1.24 per cent equity, in the bank through block deals, suggest some media reports citing sources. The floor price for the deal is set at Rs 650 per share as per the reports.

Advertisement



Marico: The FMCG major reported a 7.8 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 345 crore, while revenue grew 19.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,730 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 458 crore, while margins dropped 260 bps to 16.8 per cent. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY25.



IRCON International: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 458.14 crore from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation. The order involves the construction of civil works on an item-rate basis for the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.



Indian Bank: The state-run lender's net profit surged 31.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,956.1 crore, while net interest income rallied 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,389.3 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter on the back of reduced provisioning. Gross NPAs dropped 3.09 per cent, while net NPAs slipped 0.19 per cent for the quarter.



BSE: The company has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to divest its 100 per cent stake in BSE Institute (BIL) to AV Financial Experts Network for Rs 16.9 crore, subject to the fulfilment of pre-closing obligations.

Advertisement



Concord Biotech: The USFDA has issued Form 483 with four observations for the company's API facility in Dholka. The US health regulator inspected the facility between April 28 and May 2. These observations are procedural in nature and none are related to data integrity.



Archean Chemical Industries: The specialty chemical players' net profit dropped 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 53.7 crore, while revenue grew 21.7 per cent YoY to Rs 345.6 crore during January-March 2025 period.



Azad Engineering: The EPC company has signed a long-term supply agreement with GE Steam Power GMBH, acting through its GE Vernova Power business based in Baden, Switzerland, for the manufacture and supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced nuclear, industrial, and thermal power industries, valued at $53.5 million (Rs 452.48 crore).



Voltamp Transformers: The designer and manufacturer of power transformers reported a 3.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 96.8 crore, while revenue increased 23.9 per cent YoY to Rs 624.9 crore in Q4FY25. The company board also recommended a dividend of Rs 100 per share for FY25.



Sanofi Consumer Healthcare: The pharma player's net profit sank 20.3 per cent to Rs 50 crore, while revenue tumbled 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 172.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda was down 21.8 per cent YoY to Rs 64 crore, while Ebitda margin increased 37.1 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement



RR Kabel: The wires and cables player reported a 63.9 per cent YoY spike in its net profit at Rs 129 crore, with revenue increasing 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,218 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda soared 68.7 per cent YoY to Rs 194.4 crore, while margins increased 8.7 per cent for the quarter.



City Union Bank: The private lender's net profit grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 288 crore, while net interest income rose 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 600.3 crore in the March 2025 quarter hit by surging provisioning for the quarter. Gross NPAs dropped 3.09 per cent, while net NPA declined to 1.25 per cent for the reported quarter.



Aether Industries: The special chemicals player returned to black in Q4 as it reported a net profit of Rs 50.3 crore for the March 2025 quarter, against a net loss of Rs 1.4 per cent. Revenue increased 104.4 per cent to Rs 240.2 crore for the quarter. Ebitda zoomed manifold to Rs 79.3 crore, while margins soared sharply to 33 per cent for the quarter.



Shilpa Medicare: The pharma company's biologics subsidiary, Shilpa Biologics, has received European GMP certification for its Dharwad plant in Karnataka for manufacturing test batches, based on a recent inspection. The inspection was conducted between February 18–20 by the competent authority of Austria.



GOCL Corporation: The explosives company has received approval from its Board to sell its subsidiary, IDL Explosives, to Apollo Defence Industries for Rs 107 crore.