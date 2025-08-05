Adani Ports Q1 profit up 7%; Gautam Adani re-designated as non-executive chairman

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). The company posted a profit of Rs 3,311 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 3,107 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 9,126 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 7,560 crore a year ago, while EBITDA grew 13 per cent to Rs 5,495 crore.

"This quarter's 21 per cent revenue growth is anchored by extraordinary momentum in our logistics and marine businesses, which grew 2x and 2.9x, respectively," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO at Adani Ports.

"With expanding trucking and international freight network services and fast growing, diversified marine fleet in the MEASA region, we are deepening our integrated transport utility approach and extending our value chain from port gate to customer gate. Coupled with cargo growth and market share gains in the domestic ports business, and higher revenue and improving EBITDA in international ports, we remain firmly on track to meet our FY26 guidance."

Alongside its quarterly results, the Board of Adani Ports announced the re-designation of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani from executive chairman to non-executive chairman, effective August 5, 2025. Following this change, he will cease to be a key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

In addition, the Board has appointed Manish Kejriwal as an additional director (non-executive, independent) for an initial term of 3 years.

On the stock-specific front, shares of Adani Ports slipped 2.72 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 1,352.70.