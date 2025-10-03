Adani Ports reports record cargo volume in H1, check stock reaction

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading on a flat note in early deals on Friday even as the Adani Group firm released its September operational updates. The firm's port cargo volume rose 11%, handles all-time high half-yearly port cargo and rail volume.

Last month, APSEZ handled port cargo volume of 41.6 MMT (+11% YoY), led by containers (+14% YoY).

During the first half of FY26, APSEZ handled 244.2 MMT of port cargo (+11% YoY) clocking its highest ever H1 volume, led by containers (+20% YoY)

Logistics rail volume during September stood at 60,640 TEUs (+22% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.63 MMT (flat YoY)

Logistics rail volume during H1 FY26 stood at an all-time high of 358,406 TEUs (+15% YoY). H1 FY26 GPWIS volume stood at 10.98 MMT (+3% YoY).

In the current session, Adani Ports stock slipped 0.19% to Rs 1419.60 against the previous close of Rs 1422.25 on BSE. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1493.85 on June 10, 2025 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 993.85 on November 21, 2024.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.06 lakh crore on BSE today. Total 0.17 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.39 crore.

The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.5. The stock is trading above the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 59.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.