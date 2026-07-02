Adani Ports shares at record high: Firm issues Q1 and June operational updates

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are in focus today after the Adani Group firm issued operational updates for Q1 and the last month. Shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 1848 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.26 lakh crore. The stock also hit a record high of Rs 1881 in the previous session.

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The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.51. The stock is trading above the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 59.3, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

The firm said it handled cargo volume of 46.8 MMT in June 2026 and Q1FY27 cargo volume came at 138.1 MMT.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Adani Ports handled 138.1 MMT cargo (+15% YoY), led by containers (+18% YoY) and liquids (+12% YoY). Logistics rail volume during June 2026 stood at 48,650 TEUs (-22% YoY). For the quarter ended 30th June, 2026, Logistics rail volumes stood at 1,45,310 TEUs (-19% YoY).