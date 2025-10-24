Adani Ports shares gain 45% from 52-week low; price targets, technicals and more 

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have risen 45% from their 52-week low in less than a year. Adani Ports stock, which slipped to a yearly low of Rs 993.85 on November 21, 2024, was trading at Rs 1,436.75 in the current session.

Adani Ports shares hit their yearly high of Rs 1493.85 on June 10, 2025. The stock rose to Rs 1,465.15 intra day and approached the yearly high.

However, in the afternoon session, Adani Ports stock was trading 1.08% lower at Rs 1436.80 today

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.10 lakh crore today. Total 0.33 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.80 crore. It has delivered multibagger returns of 294.70% in five years and 357.54% in 10 years.

However, the Adani Group stock has seen very high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.4.

The stock is trading above the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages. The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 58.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Vertex broking has a buy call on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 1,800.

According to the brokerage, Adani Ports continues to maintain its dominance in India’s port sector with over 25 per cent market share. It reported a 18 per cent YoY growth in cargo volumes during Q2FY25, supported by strong performance across all major ports.

The triggers include expansion of container capacity, integration of logistics assets, and rising trade flows under India’s export growth story. With a diversified portfolio and improving cash flows, APSEZ remains a prime play on India’s logistics and infrastructure expansion, said Vertex Broking.



Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The brokerage expects the stock to reach Rs 1,700 mark in a year. As per Motilal Oswal, Adani Ports has transformed from a pure-play port operator into India’s most diversified transport and logistics platform, with strong growth visibility across ports, logistics, and marine services.

Adani Ports’ business of ports continues to outpace the industry, with domestic volume growth nearly three times the sector over the past decade, market share expanding to 27.8% in Q1 FY26, up 60 basis points year-over-year, and container share rising to 46%. New assets such as Vizhinjam and Colombo, along with overseas operations such as Haifa, provide incremental growth and geographic diversification.

Another brokerage Investec is bullish on Adani Ports.

It initiated a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,715. The company, which runs 17 ports and terminals, is rapidly growing logistics and marine businesses, said Investec.

Adani Ports is likely to clock 13% EBITDA CAGR over FY25-30 from existing ports, it added.

In its recent operational update, Adani Ports said, it handled 244.2 MMT of port cargo (+11% YoY) clocking its highest ever H1 volume, led by containers (+20% YoY) during the first half of FY26. Logistics rail volume during H1 FY26 stood at an all-time high of 358,406 TEUs (+15% YoY). H1 FY26 GPWIS volume stood at 10.98 MMT (+3% YoY).

Logistics rail volume in September stood at 60,640 TEUs (+22% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.63 MMT (flat YoY).