Adani Ports shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) are in news today today after the Adani Group firm signed a concession agreement with state-owned Deendayal Port Authority. The firm will equip and run a 5.7 million tonne (mt) capacity multipurpose terminal for handling clean cargo, including containers, at the port located in Gujarat's Kandla.

Adani Ports shares ended 1.58% lower at Rs 1430.20 on Wednesday. In the last session, market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.08 lakh crore on BSE. Total 7.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 113.56 crore on BSE. Adani Ports shares have gained 62 per cent in one year and risen 36.46 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company won the 30-year contract in a tender by placing the highest royalty of Rs 200 a tonne.

In July, Adani Ports received the letter of Intent for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth, which will be developed under the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model, the company said on September 11. The berth is likely to be commissioned in 2026-27.