scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Adani Ports shares in news today, here's why 

Feedback

Adani Ports shares in news today, here's why 

Adani Ports shares ended 1.58% lower at Rs 1430.20 on Wednesday. In the last session, market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.08 lakh crore on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Ports shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages Adani Ports shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) are in news today today after the Adani Group firm signed a concession agreement with state-owned Deendayal Port Authority. The firm will equip and run a 5.7 million tonne (mt) capacity multipurpose terminal for handling clean cargo, including containers, at the port located in Gujarat's Kandla.

Adani Ports shares ended 1.58% lower at Rs 1430.20 on Wednesday. In the last session, market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.08 lakh crore on BSE. Total 7.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 113.56 crore on BSE. Adani Ports shares have gained 62 per cent in one year and risen 36.46 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

The company won the 30-year contract in a tender by placing the highest royalty of Rs 200 a tonne. 

In July, Adani Ports received the letter of Intent for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth, which will be developed under the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model, the company said on September 11. The berth is likely to be commissioned in 2026-27.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 12, 2024, 8:34 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement