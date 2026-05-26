Adani Power, IndiGo, BSE: Top stocks to trade— Check target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post solid gains on Monday on the back of fall in crude oil prices amid the expectations of the US-Iran trade deal as Strait of Hormuz reopened. The BSE Sensex soared 76,488.96 points, or 1.42 per cent, to close at 76,488.96, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 312.40 points, or 1.32 per cent, to end at 24,031.70 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), BSE and Adani Power Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Adani Power | Caution | Resistance: Rs 234 | Support: Rs 216

Adani Power appears stretched after a strong rally, and profit booking is advised at current levels. Fresh long positions should be avoided as the stock is trading at elevated valuations in the short term. Momentum indicators suggest the price is overextended and moving in the overbought zone, which may limit immediate upside. The stock is also trading significantly above its 50-day DEMA averages, indicating that a mean reversion or healthy correction cannot be ruled out. Immediate support is expected near Rs 216 , while resistance is placed around Rs 234. Traders should remain cautious and wait for better entry levels after consolidation or pullback.



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InterGlobe Aviation | Buy on Dips | Target Price: Rs 4,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,300

A strong base has been formed in IndiGo near the Rs 4,200–4,300 zone. Recently, the stock has broken out of its consolidation range of approximately Rs 4,150–4,380 and is currently trading near Rs 4,502. The MACD has witnessed a bullish crossover above the zero line, indicating improving positive momentum. Hence, we expect further upside in the coming sessions. Traders may consider a buy-on-dips strategy with a stop loss below Rs 4,300 for an upside target of Rs 4,750.



BSE | Caution | Resistance: Rs 4,350 | Support: Rs 4,150

BSE Ltd appears stretched after a strong rally, and profit booking is advised at the current levels. Fresh long positions should be avoided as the stock is trading at elevated valuations in the short term. Momentum indicators suggest that the stock is overextended and trading in the overbought zone, which may limit immediate upside potential. Additionally, the stock is trading significantly above its 20 day and 50-day DEMA, indicating that a mean reversion or healthy correction cannot be ruled out. Immediate support is placed near Rs 4,150, while resistance is seen around Rs 4,350. Traders are advised to remain cautious and wait for better entry opportunities after some consolidation or a pullback.