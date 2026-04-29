Adani Power Q4 earnings 2026: Net profit rises 64%, revenue at Rs 14,223 crore

Adani Power Q4 earnings 2026: Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 64.33% rise in Q4 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 4271.40 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2599.23 crore in the year ago period. Revenue was flat at Rs 14,223.09 crore in Q4 against Rs 14,237.40 crore on a year on year basis.

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Adani Power's EBITDA fell 1.67% to Rs 4732.47 crore in Q4 against Rs 4812.63 Cr on a YoY basis.

EBITDA margin came at 33.27% in the last quarter against 33.80% a year ago. Shares of Adani Power, which hit a record high of Rs 226.25 today, closed 2% lower at Rs 219.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.22 lakh crore.