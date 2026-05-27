Finolex Industries shares jump over 12% in early trade; here's why

Shares of Finolex Industries Ltd logged a sharp uptick in Wednesday's early session, surging 12.22 per cent to hit a high of Rs 200.25 after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26).

The company posted a 58.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 261.25 crore for Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 164.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations increased 12.12 per cent to Rs 1,313.88 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,171.81 crore in Q4 FY25, mainly driven by better realisation.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) came in at Rs 332 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 171 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved to 25 per cent from 15 per cent during the same period.

Alongside its quarterly earnings, the company's Board recommended a final dividend and a special dividend for shareholders.

"Recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 (100 per cent) per equity share of Rs 2 each and a special dividend of Rs 0.75 (37.50 per cent) per equity share of Rs 2 each, aggregating to Rs 2.75 (137.50 per cent) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to deduction of tax, as applicable and approval of Members at the ensuing Forty Fifth Annual General Meeting," the company stated in an exchange filing.

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Finolex Industries added that the dividend payment date would be announced in due course.

Technically, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Finolex Industries' stock is bullish but also overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 201. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 188 could trigger a fall towards Rs 172 in the near term."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, stated that the stock appeared strong on daily charts. Immediate resistance will be at Rs 210, while Rs 188 will act as support, he added.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 52.47 per cent stake in the company.