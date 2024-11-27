scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Adani Total, Adani Power, AGEL & other group stocks gain up to 20%. Details here

Feedback

Adani Total, Adani Power, AGEL & other group stocks gain up to 20%. Details here

Adani shares: Today's recovery in the share price came after the Indian conglomerate claimed that there were no bribery charges against Gautam Adani and other group executives.

The US indictment does not specify any quantum of any fine or penalty, AGEL said. The US indictment does not specify any quantum of any fine or penalty, AGEL said.

10-listed Adani Group stocks logged a sharp uptick in Wednesday's afternoon trade. Today's recovery in the share price came after the Indian conglomerate claimed that there were no bribery charges against Gautam Adani and other group executives.

"Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) in the counts set forth in the indictment of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) or civil complaint of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)," Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) informed stock exchanges.

Related Articles

"These directors have been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment namely (i) alleged securities fraud conspiracy, (ii) alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and (iii) alleged securities fraud," it added. The US indictment does not specify any quantum of any fine or penalty, AGEL further stated.

The fresh charges follow much turmoil for the Adani Group in January last year when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of using offshore tax havens improperly - a charge that the Indian conglomerate has denied.

On the stock-specific front, all listed Adani stocks recorded a massive rebound today. Adani Total Gas Ltd saw the maximum rise the stock jumped 19.71 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 693.95. Next was Adani Power Ltd's counter which moved up 18.17 per cent to hit a high of Rs 517.30. Then came shares of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) as they gained 13.57 per cent to trade at Rs 187.10.

AGEL, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly Adani Transmission Ltd) and Adani Enterprises Ltd shares were locked at their respective 10 per cent upper circuit levels.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd climbed 8.90 per cent, 6.10 per cent and 5.09 per cent, each.

US authorities last week accused Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director of AGEL, Vneet S Jaain, of being part of a scheme to pay bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts and misleading US investors.

The Adani Group has denied the accusations in the US indictment as baseless and said it will seek all legal recourse.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 27, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Total Gas Ltd
Adani Total Gas Ltd