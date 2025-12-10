Aequs IPO shares make a decent market debut; stock lists at 13% premium

Shares of Aequs made a decent stock market debut on Wednesday, December 10, as the aerospace and defence player kicked-off its maiden trading session at Rs 140, a premium of 12.90 per cent over its issue price of Rs 124 apiece, on both BSE and NSE.

Listing of Aequs has been below the expectations. Ahead of its debut, shares of Aequs were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 32-34 apeice in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 26-27 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 43-45 during the bidding period.

As of the listing price of Aequs, retail investors, who received a single lot of 120 equity shares made a profit of Rs 1,920 on their investment. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots, consisting of 1,680 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 26,880 on their investment of Rs 2,08,320 apeice.

Aequs IPO ran for bidding between December 03 and December 05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 118-124 per share with a lot size of 120 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 921.81 crore via IPO, which included a fresh shares sale of 5,40,32,528 shares worth Rs 670 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) up to 2,03,07,93 shares worth 251.81 crore.

The issue was subscribed a total of 101.63 times, attracting bids nearly Rs 52,975 crore through more than 44.15 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 120.92 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 80.62 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 78.05 times during the bidding process.

Incorporated in 2000, Bengaluru-based Aequs is engaged in manufacturing and operating a special economic zone in India to offer fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace segment. Its diverse product portfolio includes components for engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning for the aerospace clients.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. JM Financial, IFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company were the book running lead managers for the Aequs IPO and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.