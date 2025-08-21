After near 8% intraday spike, Happiest Minds closes 1% higher; outlook remains divided

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd witnessed sharp volatility on Thursday, jumping 7.53 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 636.10 before trimming gains to close just 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 597.50. This suggested profit booking at higher levels even as the stock managed to end in the green.

From a technical standpoint, a few analysts hold mixed views on Happiest Minds. Support is seen around Rs 580-600, while resistance lies between Rs 630-660. A breakout above resistance could lead to Rs 661-675, whereas a drop below support may trigger further weakness.

"Happiest Minds is currently exhibiting a bearish trend, punctuated by minor upward bounces. Presently, support is established within the Rs 600-580 zone. A decline below this level may exacerbate the sell-off in the near term. Conversely, Rs 660 represents a significant resistance level. A decisive breach of this threshold could potentially alter the prevailing bearish perspective," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

"The stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 591.6. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 630 could lead to an upside target of Rs 661 in the near term," noted Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, highlighted support at Rs 580 and resistance at Rs 650. A move above Rs 650 may open the door for Rs 675, while the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 580–675 range in the short term.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 44.21 per cent stake in the IT firm.