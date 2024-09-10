scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Ahluwalia Contracts shares surge 7% on Rs 1,307 crore order win 

Feedback

Ahluwalia Contracts shares surge 7% on Rs 1,307 crore order win 

Ahluwalia Contracts shares climbed 6.78 per cent to Rs 1,280 on BSE. With this, the stock has rallied 61 per cent in 2024 so far and 76 per cent in the past one year.

Ahluwalia Contracts reported higher-than-expected revenue in the June quarter, but its overall performance missed expectations due to lower margins during the quarter. Ahluwalia Contracts reported higher-than-expected revenue in the June quarter, but its overall performance missed expectations due to lower margins during the quarter.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd climbed 7 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 1,307.00 crore. The first order is from Signatureglobal Business Park for civil structure, part MEP and finishing works for all towers and basements and all other ancillary buildings at Project De-luxe DXP, Gurugram. The consideration for this order is Rs 1,144 crore and the contract will be executed over the next 48 months.

The second order is from Signatureglobal Homes for the Iconic Tower, Gurugram. The Rs 163 crore project will be executed over the next 48 months.

Following the development, Ahluwalia Contracts shares climbed 6.78 per cent to Rs 1,280 on BSE. With this, the stock has rallied 61 per cent in 2024 so far and 76 per cent in the past one year.

Ahluwalia Contracts reported higher-than-expected revenue in the June quarter, but its overall performance missed expectations due to lower margins during the quarter.

In FY24, Ahluwalia Contracts won Rs 6,540 crore orders against Rs 5,100 crore in FY23). In the June quarter, the company won Rs 2,730 crore worth orders, taking the order book to Rs 13,100 crore. In the September quarter, Ahluwalia Contracts recently won an additional Rs 2,050 crore orders worth, taking the unexecuted order book (without adjusting for execution during Q2FY25) to Rs 15,000 crore. This excludes the fresh orders.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 10, 2024, 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd