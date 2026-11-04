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Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q2 earnings

Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q2 earnings

APLLTD794.85(1.54%)

The company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 335 crore for the quarter, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 78 per cent YoY to Rs 578 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 2:55 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q2 earningsRevenue from operations grew 36 per cent YoY to Rs 2,603 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 965 in Wednesday's trade after the company reported strong September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings, with profit after tax (PAT) rising 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 335 crore for the quarter, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 78 per cent YoY to Rs 578 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 22 per cent.

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Revenue from operations grew 36 per cent YoY to Rs 2,603 crore during the quarter.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' India Branded Business reported 14 per cent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 725 crore. The company said its gynaecology, cardiology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology segments registered robust growth.

Its Animal Health business continued its growth momentum, recording a 23 per cent increase during the quarter.

In the international business, US Formulations revenue surged 77 per cent YoY to Rs 1,003 crore, supported by three launches in the US market during the quarter. The Ex-US business reported 12 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 440 crore.

The company also received one abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval during the quarter, taking its cumulative ANDA approvals to 245.

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Meanwhile, the API business reported 39 per cent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 436 crore.

Pranav Amin, Managing Director at Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, "We delivered another quarter of strong, broad-based growth and improved profitability, reflecting consistent execution across markets. Our US business delivered an exceptional performance, driven by strong volume growth and new launches, while India regained momentum as Ex-US and API continued their growth trajectories. In India Branded, improving momentum in chronic therapies is strengthening the quality of growth, while in US Branded, we are encouraged by the traction building across our existing portfolio. Following a strong first half, we are well positioned to sustain growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 2:55 PM IST
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