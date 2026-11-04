7 in 10 Indian professionals plan job switch in 2027, half seek over 30% salary hike: Survey

Career growth emerged as the biggest reason for switching jobs, cited by 40.3% of respondents. Higher salary came second at 29.7%, followed by better work-life balance at 20.3%.

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Despite career growth taking priority, salary expectations remain high. The survey found that 51.5% of professionals want a hike of 31% or more before changing jobs. One in five expect an increase exceeding 50%, while 12.9% said salary alone would not persuade them to move.

Only 3.7% said they planned to stay and grow within their current organisations, while 18.1% intended to stay but remain open to new opportunities.

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'Career growth taking precedence over financial gains'

Tarun Sinha, CEO of foundit, said professionals are increasingly looking beyond immediate salary increases.

"India’s workforce is entering 2027 with a clear shift in how professionals view career growth and long-term employability. Despite broader uncertainty in the job market, the confidence to explore new opportunities remains strong," Sinha said.

"What stands out is that career growth is taking precedence over immediate financial gains, even as salary expectations remain high. At the same time, the growing emphasis on AI upskilling signals that professionals recognise the need to continuously evolve as job roles transform," he added.

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AI seen as opportunity, not threat

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The survey found that 82.1% of respondents see artificial intelligence as a career opportunity. Of these, 67% are actively upgrading their skills, while 15.2% recognise its potential but have not yet taken action.

Only 5.7% expressed concern that AI could reduce job opportunities in their fields.

Job applications going unanswered

Recruitment processes remain a major frustration. More than half of respondents (52.7%) said applying for jobs and receiving no response was their biggest concern.

Another 19.1% pointed to lengthy hiring processes, while 11.6% cited fake or irrelevant job listings. Around 9% were frustrated by automated or AI-led rejections without feedback.

Hybrid work remains the preferred choice

When asked about their biggest career priorities, 29.6% chose better work-life balance, followed by moving into a future-proof role (27%) and earning significantly more (26.4%).

Hybrid work remained the most preferred arrangement, with nearly 56% favouring it. Fully remote roles were preferred by 23.7%, while 20.3% wanted to work entirely from the office.

