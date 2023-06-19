Alok Industries, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, BHEL shares see high volumes; HDFC Bank stock leads turnover table

Alok Industries, Alok Industries share price, YES Bank share price, Sulzon Energy, Suzlon Energy share price, Reliance Power share price, Vodafone Idea shares, Vodafone Idea share price,

Shares of Alok Industries, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy and Zomato on Monday saw huge volumes on NSE, while those of HDFC Bank, HDFC and Mazagon Dock Builders were among stocks seeing high turnovers on the exchange, data showed. Investor interest was seen on many of these counters despite a weak market

Alok Industries shares jumped 11.69 per cent to Rs 17.20. A total of 11,06,35,027 Alok Industries shares worth Rs 186 crore changed hands on the counter by 12.30 pm.

YES Bank saw a total 9,25,48,747 shares worth Rs 152 crore changing hands. The YES Bank stock rose 0.31 per cent to Rs 16.35. Suzlon Energy shares were trading 2.03 per cent lower at Rs 14.45. The stock saw volumes of 4,40,78,167 shares and turnover of Rs 134 crore.

Shares of Reliance Power were flat while that of IDFC First Bank rose 2.39 per cent to Rs 83.65. Reliance Power saw 6,81,10,397 shares changing hands while IDFC First Bank saw volumes of 4,60,48,380 shares.

Zomato, Vodafone Idea, BHEL, MRPL and Bank of Baroda saw high volumes. Some of these stocks gained up to 9 per cent. Punjab National Bank, Ashok Leyland Nykaa and Tata Steel were among other stocks seeing high volumes.

On the other hand, the HDFC twins led the turnover chart. HDFC Bank topped the turnover chart with a turnover of Rs 840 crore so far. It was followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 838 crore), Mazagon Dock Builders (Rs 826 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 734 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 697 crore).

Other stocks seeing a turnover in excess of Rs 500 crore included Axis Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, IKIO Lighting and State Bank of India. The NSE Nifty was trading at 18,788.95, down 0.20 per cent.

