Angel One, Crisil, IGL and Dwarikesh Sugar shares to go ex-dividend today

Shares of four companies Angel One, Crisil, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Two stocks Artemis Electricals and Projects and Avance Technologies will turn ex-split while Godawari Power & Ispat will go ex-buyback today. Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will trade ex-spin off today.

Shares of Angel One would turn ex-dividend today. Angel One had announced an interim dividend of Rs 9.60 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 20.

In the case of Crisil, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 23 per share for FY23. The stock will turn ex-dividend today. The dividend will be paid on May 18.

IGL shares would turn ex-dividend today. IGL had announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on April 22.

In the case of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, the company had announced dividend of Rs 2. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on April 19.

The SCI board had in its meeting on March 20 fixed March 31 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the list of eligible shareholders of the SCI for allotment of equity shares by Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets (resulting company) each credited as fully paid up in the ratio of 1:1 under the scheme of arrangement for demerger.

Godawari Power & Ispat had announced a share buyback of 50,00,000 shares of the company of face value of Rs 5 each at a price of R. 500, on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer route. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same.

Artemis Electricals and Projects will turn ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to 10 shares with face value of Re 1 each. Avance Technologies will also go ex-split from a face value of Rs 10 into two shares with face value of Rs 5 each.

