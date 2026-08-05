Angel One shares in focus: Funding book at Rs 7,081 crore, client base jumps 18% in July

Angel One Ltd shares are in focus on Wednesday after the brokerage said its client base jumped 18.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 3.90 crore in July compared with 3.30 crore in the year-ago month. The Dinesh Thakkar-led domestic brokerage said its average client funding book stood at Rs 7,081 crore for the quarter, up 39.4 per cent over Rs 5,079 crore in the same month last year. The funding book grew 4.4 per cent sequentially over Rs 6,783 crore in June, Angel One said.

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The scrip was up nearly 0.9 per cent at Rs 302.60 in pre-open trade.