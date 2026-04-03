APL Apollo, Astral, Anthem among 10 stocks with fresh brokerage interest for upto 46% rise

Select stocks including Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Ventive Hospitality, Aadhar Housing Finance, APL Apollo Tubes, Granules India, Azad Engineering, Anthem Biosciences, Astral, Samhi Hotels and India Shelter Housing Finance have seen fresh interest from the various brokerage firms, who have recently initiated their coverage on these companies.

The host of brokerages including PL Capital, Choice Institutional Equities, IDBI Capital, HDFC Securities, Emkay Global Financial Services, Ashika Research and Ambit. All stocks have positive ratings on them with an upside potential of 10-46 per cent. Here's what brokerage firms have said on these stocks:



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PL Capital on Prudent Corporate Advisory Services

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,600 | Upside Potential: 16%

We are optimistic about Prudent's business prospects given indirect equity AuM (76 per cent share) for the MF industry is slated to grow at 18-20 per cent on low MF penetration. It is the fifth largest distributor with technology and distribution edge, which could bode well in the new TER regime, under which the industry could see consolidation, said PL Capital.

"Pricing power has shifted from banks to MFDs as the latter are scaling up faster AuM is distributed with top-8 AMCs contributing 68 per cent, thereby partially mitigating performance risk that AMCs are exposed to and it has ability to pass on the impact of commission cuts. We initiate coverage with ‘buy’, valuing at multiple of 31 times on March 2028 core EPS to arrive at target price of Rs 2,600," he said.



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Choice Institutional Equities on Ventive Hospitality

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 790 | Upside Potential: 37%

Ventive is scaling from a strong base in Pune and the Maldives to a wider footprint across India and Sri Lanka. Anchored by Panchshil Group’s land bank and execution capabilities, and backed by Blackstone’s joint ownership since 2017, which brings institutional capital and governance. It is further supported by partnerships with leading hotel brands that ensure global reach and brand depth, said Choice.

"Ventive's growth is defined by an aggressive expansion pipeline, targeting a doubling of keys to 4,000+ by FY30E. It is highly acquisitive, as reflected in recent takeovers of Hilton Goa Resort and Soho Hospitality India, indicating a planned push to scale rapidly in the luxury and lifestyle segments. We initiate coverage on Ventive with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 790," it said.



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IDBI Capital on Aadhar Housing Finance

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 537 | Upside Potential: 22%

IDBI Capital initiated coverage on Aadhar Housing Finance (Aadhar) with a constructive outlook, supported by its strong positioning in the affordable housing finance segment. It focuses on enabling first-time home ownership for low income borrowers across semi-urban and emerging markets, it said.

"Aadhar has a loan book of Rs 28,790 crore supported by a diversified 621- branch network across 22 states Asset quality remains stable with strong profitability. We expect 18-20 per cent AUM CAGR over FY25–FY28E, supporting sustained earnings growth over the medium term. We initiate with 'buy' rating with target price of Rs 537," it added.



HDFC Securities on APL Apollo Tubes

Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 2,070 | Upside Potential: 10%

With installed capacity of 4.5/5.0mn MT in FY25/Q3FY26, APL Apollo Tubes is India’s undisputed structural steel tube franchise, commanding 55 per cent market share in the branded HRC‑based tube segment, with no credible domestic challenger at scale. It has built a self‑reinforcing distribution flywheel, underpinned by brand, reach and execution, offering a long runway of volume‑ and mix‑led earnings growth.

"We estimate it will deliver revenue, Ebitda and Adj PAT CAGRs of 13 per cent, 24 per cent and 29 per cent over FY25–28E, driven by 13 per cent volume CAGR, broadly stable Ebitda /MT of Rs 5,000, and sustained value‑added product mix improvement toward 70 per cent by FY28E. We initiate coverage on APL Apollo with an 'add' rating and target price of Rs 2,070," it said.



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Emkay Global Financial Services on Granules India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 800 | Upside Potential: 30%

Granules fits into our framework of backing companies with a smaller US base + a US portfolio construct with strong near-term growth visibility. Strong share gains in the US controlled substance market, as seen in the case of Granules, lead to a virtuous cycle. While FY27 growth will be driven by further scale-up in recent launches, controlled substances will be a key multi-year growth driver, said Emkay.

"Granules is witnessing a transition on 3 fronts— API/PFI to FDF, B2B to B2C, and legacy to complex generics—all of which are margin-accretive. Gagillapur clearance in FY27 could pose an upside to our formulation sales estimates + growth, and could turn out to be nonlinear in the medium term. We initiate coverage of Granules with 'buy' and March 2027 target price of Rs 800," it adds.



Ashika Research on Azad Engineering

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,193 | Upside Potential: 42%

Azad is well positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by a robust order book and long-term contracts with global OEMs. It operates in a niche segment of manufacturing precision, mission critical and zero-defect components, where lengthy qualification cycles create high entry barriers and ensure strong customer stickiness besides providing multi-year revenue visibility, said Ashika.

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"We initiate coverage with a 'buy' and target price of Rs 2,193. We believe this valuation is justified given Azad’s strong execution track record, high-margin precision manufacturing capabilities, deep integration with global OEM supply chains and long runway for growth, driven by aerospace, defence and energy sectors," he said.



Ambit on Astral

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,024 | Upside Potential: 30%

Astral’s investments in ‘Innovation’ and ‘Brand’ helped it reach 5 per cent volume share of the Indian plastic pipe industry last decade. Investments in ‘Architecture’ will now step it up to 8 per cent by FY30. Market share had stagnated over the past five years as focus shifted on building capabilities in new segments (paints), which is not yet value-accretive, said Ambit.

"Capital allocation now focuses on improving competitive advantage – product value chain + manufacturing footprint + portfolio improvement – in core portfolio to drive market share gains. Deflationary environment in raw material prices appears to be behind and industry consolidation in favour of large national players will accelerate in the current volatile environment," it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,024.



PL Capital on Anthem Biosciences

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 755 | Upside Potential: 15%

Growth visibility for Anthem Biosciences remains strong given a deep pipeline spanning discovery to late-stage development, along with a commercial portfolio. Demand for commercialized molecules should remain healthy, supported by the rampup of recently launched molecules and potential commercialization of late-stage programs, said PL Capital.

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"The specialty ingredients business is expected to benefit from GLP-1 API ramp-up from H2CY26. With Rs 1,000-1,200 crore capex planned, largely through internal accruals, Anthem is expanding capacity to support future growth. We initiate coverage on Anthem with ‘buy’ rating and target price of Rs 756," it said.



Choice Institutional Equities on Samhi Hotels

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 200 | Upside Potential: 46%

SAMHI is expected to operate 5,677 keys across its key micro-markets by FY29E, strategically located around corporate corridors and major air-traffic hubs. Its acquisition-and-rebranding strategy, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of its portfolio, has been the centre of this growth engine, enabling the turnaround of underperforming assets under global brands, said Choice.

With planned expansions, rebranding, and conversions to upper-upscale inventories, we expect ARR growth CAGR of 7.7 per cent and a revenue CAGR of 14.3 per cent over FY26E–29E, reaffirming SAMHI’s position as a high-efficiency consolidator in India’s premium hospitality market. We initiate coverage on SAMHI with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 200," it added.



IDBI Capital on India Shelter Housing Finance

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 855 | Upside Potential: 12%

We initiate coverage on India Shelter Finance with a constructive stance, underpinned by its differentiated positioning in the high-yield affordable housing segment. The company focuses on self-employed borrowers across Tier II/III markets, enabling superior growth and margins, said IDBI Capital.

"AUM stood at Rs 9,819 crore with an over 300 branch network. Asset quality remains stable with strong profitability. We expect 28–30 per cent AUM CAGR, driving sustained earnings compounding over the medium term. We initiate with 'buy' rating with target price of Rs 855," it added.