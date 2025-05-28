Multibagger defence stock rises 18% on fresh order win, board considers dividend

Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 18% today after the defence firm said it won an export order worth Rs 113.81 crore. The order related to the development of an advanced avionics system intended for use in civil and military aircraft applications. Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 18% to Rs 183.60 against the previous close of Rs 155.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,509 crore. The defence stock has risen 409% in two years and risen 1426% in three years, delivering multibagger returns during the period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Apollo Micro Systems Limited, in the ordinary course of its business, has received an export order valued at USD 13,366,500 (equivalent to approximately INR 113.81 crores) for Development of an Avionic System. This project pertains to the development of an advanced avionics system intended for use in civil and military aircraft applications. However, due to the sensitive nature of the engagement, specific technical and program details are bound by a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the customer," said the firm.

Additionally, the firm said its board considered a proposal for final dividend. "Considered the recommendation of Final Dividend at the rate of 25% (Rs 0.25 paise) per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Apollo Micro Systems.

Advertisement

Apollo Micro Systems shares have a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Microsystems stands at 67, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone.

Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems is mainly into the supply of electronics and electromechanical systems and components including design, research & development of systems which are used in missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), underwater missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc.