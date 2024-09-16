Multibagger defence stock rises 5% on fresh order win, key details 

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems gained over 5% on Monday after the firm said the company has received orders from Economic Explosives Ltd and ARDE- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth Rs 4.70 crore. The company has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for GNC Kit by Munitions India Ltd, with a project worth of Rs 72.26 crore, it added.

Apollo Micro Systems shares gained 5.36% to Rs 112.90 against the previous close of Rs 107.15 on BSE. Market cap of the multibagger defence firm climbed to Rs 3429.62 crore.

Total 13.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.46 crore.

The stock has risen 104% in a year and gained 622% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period.

Apollo Microsystems shares have a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Microsystems stands at 53.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone.

Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems is mainly into the supply of electronics and electromechanical systems and components including design, research & development of systems which are used in missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), underwater missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc.