scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Multibagger defence stock rises 5% on fresh order win, key details 

Feedback

Multibagger defence stock rises 5% on fresh order win, key details 

Multibagger stock: The stock gained 5.36% to Rs 112.90 against the previous close of Rs 107.15 on BSE. Market cap of the defence firm climbed to Rs 3429.62 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems gained over 5% on Monday after the firm said the company has received orders from Economic Explosives Ltd and ARDE- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth Rs 4.70 crore. The company has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for GNC Kit by Munitions India Ltd, with a project worth of Rs 72.26 crore, it added. 

Related Articles

Apollo Micro Systems shares gained 5.36% to Rs 112.90 against the previous close of Rs 107.15 on BSE. Market cap of the multibagger defence firm climbed to Rs 3429.62 crore.

Total 13.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.46 crore.

The stock has risen 104% in a year and gained 622% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period.

Apollo Microsystems shares have a one-year beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Microsystems stands at 53.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone.

Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems is mainly into the supply of electronics and electromechanical systems and components including design, research & development of systems which are used in missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), underwater missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 16, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement