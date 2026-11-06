Ashoka Buildcon, Texmaco Rail, Jash Engineering shares in focus on order win updates

Ashoka Buildcon said the company had submitted bid for request for proposal for balance work for Construction of 8-lane access-controlled expressway from 128.0 km to 154.6 km of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Karvad to Jujuwa section) in Gujarat on EPC mode (Pkg-IX).

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It further added that the company has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for the said Project. The quoted EPC Price for the Project is Rs.865.90 crore, excluding GST. The time period by which the order(s)/ contract(s) is to be executed is 18 months.

Texmaco Rail

The firm said it has received three orders aggregating to Rs 428.55 Crores.

1. Ultratech Cement Ltd - Rs 30.98 Crore

The order is for the manufacture and supply of 1 rake of BCFCM1 wagon along with 1 BVCM wagon.

2. Jujhar Logistics & Travels Limited – Rs. 329.53 Crore

The order is for the manufacture and supply of 15 rakes comprising ACT1 and ACT 3 wagons along with 15 BVCM wagons.

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3. APL Logistics Vascor Automotive Pvt Ltd – Rs. 68.04 Crore

The order is for Manufacture and Supply of 3 rakes of ACT3 wagons along with three BVCM wagons.

Jash Engineering

The company said in October 2026, the consolidated orders received by the Company are worth Rs. 82 Cr out of which orders worth Rs. 40 Cr are for Indian market and orders worth Rs. 42 Cr are for markets outside India. The significant contributors to the monthly order booking of October, 2026 are NCC Limited -Hyderabad, Vishvaraj Environment Ltd. - Nagpur & Triozone MEP Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Mumbai from India and KINGSFORD ENVIRONMENTAL (H.K.) LTD. - Hong Kong & Chin West Dam Rehabilitation, AB - USA from international market.

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2) Consolidated order book position: The total consolidated order book position of the company as on 1st November 2026 is Rs. 955 Cr out of which orders worth Rs. 330 Cr are for Indian market and orders worth Rs. 625 Cr are for markets outside India. Out of the consolidated orders worth Rs. 625 Cr for markets outside India, Rs. 391 Cr worth orders are for USA market, Rs. 31 Cr are from Waterfront-UK, Rs. 27 Cr are from Mahr-Austria and remaining Rs. 176 Cr constitute orders for Rest of the World.