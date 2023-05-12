Asian Paints, Tata Motors, DLF, Vedanta among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity market ended in the red in the previous session amid volatile trading. Weak sentiments from the global cues weighed on the market. Sensex shed 35.68 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 61,904.52, while NSE Nifty50 fell 18.10 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 18,297.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Deepak Nitrite

Deepak Nitrite's net profit fell 12% to Rs 234 crore for the quarter ended March. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,961 crore in the same period.

Asian Paints

The firm logged a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated net profit at Rs 1,234.14 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 850.42 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Tata Motors, DLF, Vedanta

Shares of Tata Motors, DLF, Vedanta, and Cipla will be in focus today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual earnings.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors has logged a 48% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 905 for the fourth quarter. Revenue from operations rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 3,804 crore.

Zensar Technologies

Net profit in the March quarter stood at Rs 119 crore and revenue stood at Rs 1,212 crore in the same period.

BSE

Net profit came at Rs 122 crore in the January-March quarter. Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 227 crore.

Gillette India

Gillette India has logged a 48% growth in net profit at Rs 103 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 9% to Rs 619 crore during the fourth quarter.

