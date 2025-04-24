Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit slips 2% to Rs 7,490 crore; board approves fundraising of up to Rs 55,000 crore

Axis Bank Ltd on Thursday posted a 1.63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. During the select three-month period, profit declined to Rs 7,489.71 crore from Rs 7,613.55 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The lender's interest income came at Rs 32,452.32 crore, up 7.35 per cent compared to Rs 30,230.58 crore in the year-ago period. Axis Bank's expenses climbed 7.05 per cent to Rs 28,512.99 YoY.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The quarterly results were declared along with the fundraising plan. The private lender also announced that its board has approved the raising of funds worth Rs 55,000 by way of a mix of debt and equity. Of the total approved plan, the lender will raise around Rs 35,000 crore through issue of various debt instruments including long-term bonds, masala bonds, sustainable, optionally/compulsorily convertible debentures, among others and the remaining Rs 20,000 crore will be by issue of equity shares or related securities.

It also increased the borrowing limit of the bank to Rs 3 lakh crore. In addition, the Board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, shares of Axis Bank edged up 0.06 per cent to close at Rs 1,207.30. At this price, the stock has risen 12.62 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 71.99. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.17 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.27. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 85.19 with a return on equity (RoE) of 16.02. According to Trendlyne data, Axis Bank has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

As of March 2025, promoters held an 8.18 per cent stake in the private bank.