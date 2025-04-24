Adani Energy Q4 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 647 crore; stock up 4%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly known as Adani Transmission) on Thursday recorded a 79.05 per cent (year-on-year) surge in its consolidated net profit during the January-March 2025 period. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 647.15 crore as against Rs 361.44 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 35.43 per cent to Rs 6,374.58 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 4,706.85 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses increased by 24.15 per cent in the March 2025 quarter.

Shares of Adani Energy moved 3.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 972.45 after the earnings' announcement. The stock was last seen 2.59 per cent up at Rs 963.10. At this price, it has gained 19.60 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

On technical setup, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 73.46. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 233.82 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.98. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.12 with a return on equity (RoE) of 2.55. According to Trendlyne data, Adani Energy has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 69.94 per cent stake in the Adani Group company.