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Bajaj Finance share price: Expert sees Rs 1,500 target after breakout; says hold the stock

Bajaj Finance share price: Expert sees Rs 1,500 target after breakout; says hold the stock

Bajaj Finance share price could rally to Rs 1,500 in the next 6-8 months, says market expert Pradeep Halder, citing strong earnings and a weekly breakout.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Bajaj Finance share price: Expert sees Rs 1,500 target after breakout; says hold the stockHe said the stock, already near all-time highs, could climb to Rs 1,440-1,500 over the next six to eight months.

Bajaj Finance has emerged as one of the standout calls in a buoyant market, with market expert and CEO & founder of PHD Capital, Pradeep Halder advising investors to stay put in the stock after its recent surge and projecting a fresh upside to Rs 1,500 over the next six to eight months. The bullish view comes as the non-banking finance company trades near record highs following strong results and renewed momentum in financial stocks.

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Strong results fuel fresh optimism
Responding to a long-term investor who bought the stock at Rs 678, Halder underlined that the counter has already rewarded patient shareholders handsomely and may not be done yet. “Its a very good stock,” he said, adding that Bajaj Finance Ltd has created substantial wealth for investors over the last seven to eight years.

His optimism is rooted in both earnings strength and price action. According to Halder, it has posted strong results and that was followed by a one-sided momentum move in the stock, reinforcing the case for staying invested rather than booking out too early.


Breakout signal keeps bulls in control
The technical setup, in Halder’s view, is equally compelling. He said the stock is hovering around all-time highs and has flashed a breakout on weekly charts, a signal traders often read as confirmation of sustained upward momentum. “The stock has shown a breakout on the weekly charts and Rs 1,500 target on the way,” he said.

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That matters because stocks making fresh highs after earnings upgrades often attract incremental buying from both retail and institutional investors. In Bajaj Finance’s case, the combination of strong business performance and chart strength appears to be reinforcing sentiment.


Why the Street is watching Bajaj Finance closely
The call also fits into the broader market backdrop discussed on the show, where the outlook on both Nifty and Bank Nifty remained constructive. Financials have been central to that optimism, and Bajaj Finance, as one of the most closely tracked NBFC names, tends to be seen as a proxy for risk appetite within the lending space.

For existing investors, the message was clear: hold. Halder said the stock could visit the Rs 1,440-1,500 zone in the next six to eight months, suggesting that the current rally may still have room to run. For long-term shareholders sitting on deep gains, the advice was not to overcomplicate the strategy while the trend remains firmly positive.

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In a market searching for leadership, Bajaj Finance appears to have strengthened its case as a high-conviction financial play.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 3:28 PM IST
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