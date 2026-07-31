Bajaj Finance share price: Expert sees Rs 1,500 target after breakout; says hold the stock

His optimism is rooted in both earnings strength and price action. According to Halder, it has posted strong results and that was followed by a one-sided momentum move in the stock, reinforcing the case for staying invested rather than booking out too early.



Breakout signal keeps bulls in control

The technical setup, in Halder’s view, is equally compelling. He said the stock is hovering around all-time highs and has flashed a breakout on weekly charts, a signal traders often read as confirmation of sustained upward momentum. “The stock has shown a breakout on the weekly charts and Rs 1,500 target on the way,” he said.

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That matters because stocks making fresh highs after earnings upgrades often attract incremental buying from both retail and institutional investors. In Bajaj Finance’s case, the combination of strong business performance and chart strength appears to be reinforcing sentiment.



Why the Street is watching Bajaj Finance closely

The call also fits into the broader market backdrop discussed on the show, where the outlook on both Nifty and Bank Nifty remained constructive. Financials have been central to that optimism, and Bajaj Finance, as one of the most closely tracked NBFC names, tends to be seen as a proxy for risk appetite within the lending space.

For existing investors, the message was clear: hold. Halder said the stock could visit the Rs 1,440-1,500 zone in the next six to eight months, suggesting that the current rally may still have room to run. For long-term shareholders sitting on deep gains, the advice was not to overcomplicate the strategy while the trend remains firmly positive.

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In a market searching for leadership, Bajaj Finance appears to have strengthened its case as a high-conviction financial play.