Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to visit India to attend the BRICS Summit in Sept: Report

Meanwhile, News18 said in a report that people familiar with the developments have strongly indicated that Xi is likely to attend the summit in India. India has already extended an invitation to the Chinese President, though an official announcement on the visit is still awaited.

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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries” and added, “China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation. We support this year’s chair India in making the BRICS Summit a full success.” On whether Xi would attend, she said, “For the specifics you mentioned, I have no information to share at the moment.”

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If the visit goes ahead, it will be Xi’s first trip to India since October 2019 and his first since the Galwan clash and the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control. Xi last visited India on October 11 and 12, 2019 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. It was the second informal summit between the two leaders after the Wuhan summit.

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Around six months after that visit, India-China relations hit their lowest point in six decades following Chinese military incursions in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control, leading to a prolonged military standoff. Before the 2019 trip, Xi had visited India on a state visit in September 2014, when he travelled to Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

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Xi and Modi have met on the sidelines of multilateral forums such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20.

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