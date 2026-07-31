Piramal Pharma shares: Expert sees Rs 238 target after breakout; should you sell on rally?

If those levels are crossed, he said that the stock, may reach to Rs 238 mark.” For investors holding the stock at lower levels, including the viewer who bought at Rs 168, that suggests room for gains from current levels if momentum improves.



Why the expert is still not excited

Despite outlining a possible breakout target, Halder stopped well short of issuing a bullish call. “I am not much excited,” he said, warning that stocks of this nature often deliver a sharp move, trigger a breakout, and then lose steam for an extended period.

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That assessment is significant because it shifts the conversation from target chasing to capital allocation. In other words, the issue is not whether Piramal Pharma can rise in the short term, but whether it is the best place for investors to stay invested within the pharma pack.



Better opportunities elsewhere in pharma

Halder argued that the sector itself still offers stronger alternatives. “Pharma space offer better opportunities and one may focus on those stocks” he said, suggesting investors may be better served rotating into names with stronger trend durability rather than waiting for a fleeting move in a smaller counter.

That view also fits the broader tone of the discussion, where he appeared selective within sectors and repeatedly favoured stocks showing stronger structural setups over counters stuck in stop-start trading patterns.



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Trading call, not a long-term endorsement

The takeaway for Piramal Pharma shareholders is straightforward. Halder sees a technical possibility of Rs 238 if resistance levels are taken out, but he does not view the stock as a compelling long-term outperformer at this stage.

His advice was unambiguous: One should exit on rallies, considering its small size and liquidity. For investors, that makes Piramal Pharma a tactical trade at best — not the top pharma bet to hold through the next leg of the sector’s rally.