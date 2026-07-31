Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
Piramal Pharma shares: Expert sees Rs 238 target after breakout; should you sell on rally?

Piramal Pharma shares: Expert sees Rs 238 target after breakout; should you sell on rally?

Piramal Pharma share price could climb to Rs 238 after a breakout, but market expert Pradeep Halder advises investors to use rallies for profit booking.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Piramal Pharma shares: Expert sees Rs 238 target after breakout; should you sell on rally? A breakout above these levels could push the stock towards Rs 238, according to Halder.

Piramal Pharma investors may see a near-term trading opportunity if the stock clears crucial resistance levels, but market expert and CEO & founder of PHD Capital, Pradeep Halder is not convinced the rally will sustain. Responding to a viewer query from Gujarat, Halder said the stock faces immediate hurdles around Rs 199-200 and Rs 207-208, adding that a decisive breakout could open the door to Rs 238. Even so, his broader message was cautious: use any bounce to exit rather than chase fresh upside.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Resistance zone in focus
Halder mapped out a clear technical setup for Piramal Pharma Ltd. “Rs 199-200 is a key resistance, followed by Rs 207-208,” he said, indicating that the stock remains boxed within a narrow resistance band before any meaningful upside can emerge.

If those levels are crossed, he said that the stock, may reach to Rs 238 mark.” For investors holding the stock at lower levels, including the viewer who bought at Rs 168, that suggests room for gains from current levels if momentum improves.

Why the expert is still not excited
Despite outlining a possible breakout target, Halder stopped well short of issuing a bullish call. “I am not much excited,” he said, warning that stocks of this nature often deliver a sharp move, trigger a breakout, and then lose steam for an extended period.

Advertisement

That assessment is significant because it shifts the conversation from target chasing to capital allocation. In other words, the issue is not whether Piramal Pharma can rise in the short term, but whether it is the best place for investors to stay invested within the pharma pack.

Better opportunities elsewhere in pharma
Halder argued that the sector itself still offers stronger alternatives. “Pharma space offer better opportunities and one may focus on those stocks” he said, suggesting investors may be better served rotating into names with stronger trend durability rather than waiting for a fleeting move in a smaller counter.

That view also fits the broader tone of the discussion, where he appeared selective within sectors and repeatedly favoured stocks showing stronger structural setups over counters stuck in stop-start trading patterns.

Advertisement

Trading call, not a long-term endorsement
The takeaway for Piramal Pharma shareholders is straightforward. Halder sees a technical possibility of Rs 238 if resistance levels are taken out, but he does not view the stock as a compelling long-term outperformer at this stage.

His advice was unambiguous: One should exit on rallies, considering its small size and liquidity. For investors, that makes Piramal Pharma a tactical trade at best — not the top pharma bet to hold through the next leg of the sector’s rally.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more