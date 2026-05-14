Bajel Projects shares jump 17%: Why the smallcap Bajaj Group stock is rallying today

Shares of Bajel Projects Ltd picked up strong pace in Thursday's early session, surging 16.74 per cent to hit a high of Rs 199.80. The smallcap counter was last seen trading 12.71 per cent higher at Rs 192.90. At this level, the stock has gained 11.89 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The sharp rally in the Bajaj Group company came after Bajel Projects announced securing two 'major' orders related to transmission and substation projects.

The company said it bagged an order for a 400kV transmission line under the Bellary–Davanagere renewable energy (RE) evacuation scheme.

"The order forms part of the larger transmission system strengthening initiative for the integration of additional renewable energy potential of 0.25 GW at Davanagere and 2.75 GW at Bellary — a critical link in evacuating renewable power into the national grid. The project involves construction of a ~70 kms 400kV (Quad) D/c transmission line connecting Bellary Substation to Davanagere Substation," it stated.

"With this addition, Bajel continues to deepen its 400kV and above order book, highlighting the Company's engineering capability, execution discipline, and readiness to deliver mission-critical transmission infrastructure at scale," it added.

Advertisement

Additionally, Bajel Projects secured another major order for a 765kV AIS substation package in Maharashtra.

"The order forms part of the "Network Expansion Scheme in Maharashtra for removal of Transmission constraints in Pune Region-I (765/400 kV AIS Pune East)" — a critical grid reinforcement initiative aimed at strengthening one of India's most industrially significant load centres. The project involves the establishment of a new 765/400kV AIS Substation at Pune East, along with the extension of the existing 400kV Karjat (AIS) and 400kV Lonikand-II (AIS) Substations in Maharashtra," the company said.

The company classifies a major order in the Rs 200-300 crore range.

Bajel Projects Ltd (BPL), formerly a division of Bajaj Electricals Ltd, is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company operating across four business verticals -- power transmission, power distribution, monopoles and international EPC. The company also has a manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon MIDC in Pune equipped with state-of-the-art machinery.