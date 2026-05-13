Tata Power, Adani Power shares: Buy now or wait? | Daily Calls on BTTV

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities, said on BTTV's Daily Calls that benchmark Nifty50 would need a decisive move above 23,555 level to indicate a possible bear-trap formation. Sharing his stock-specific views on Tata Power Company Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, the market expert on Wednesday outlined key levels investors should watch.

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On Tata Power, Jain remained bullish despite the recent correction following quarterly earnings. "The stock touched an all-time high of Rs 464.80 last month. It witnessed a pullback after the results. A close above Rs 417 can revive momentum and potentially take the stock towards Rs 493," he said.

He added that long-term investors can continue to hold the counter, though short-term traders may avoid aggressive positions due to limited trading moves in the stock.

Speaking on Adani Power, Jain advised a cautious short-term approach. "The stock may witness a pullback towards Rs 180 level. Investors can consider buying around Rs 180 or once the stock regains its 50-day moving average," he stated.

Meanwhile, Tata Power shares slipped 3.36 per cent to close at Rs 404.35, while Adani Power moved up 2.05 per cent to Rs 213.90 level.

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)