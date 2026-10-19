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Balrampur Chini, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Renuka Sugars: Sugar stocks fall up to 7% today; here's why

Balrampur Chini, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Renuka Sugars: Sugar stocks fall up to 7% today; here's why

BALRAMCHIN721.15(0.67%)

Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (4.12%), Shree Renuka Sugars (6%), EID Parry (3%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar (6%) and Triveni Engineering (3.2%) were among the top sugar sectoral losers today. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 10:49 AM IST
Balrampur Chini, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Renuka Sugars: Sugar stocks fall up to 7% today; here's whyBajaj Hindusthan Sugar shares fell 7.42% to Rs 19.69. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4817 crore.

Shares of sugar sector firms such as Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries, Triveni Engineering,Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Shree Renuka Sugars slipped up to 7% in early deals on Monday after the government asked oil marketing companies to decrease sugar diversion for ethanol production for blending in petrol to zero for the 2026/27 supply year.

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The government's move is aimed to protect domestic sugar supplies while sustaining its nationwide petrol-blending programme.

Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (4.12%), Shree Renuka Sugars (6%), EID Parry (3%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar (6%) and Triveni Engineering (3.2%) were among the top sugar sectoral losers today.

Balrampur Chini Mills shares fell 4.12% to Rs 693 in the current session. Market cap of the sugar firm slipped to Rs 14,916 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries stock cracked 6% to Rs 452.40. Market cap of the sugar firm fell to Rs 3819 crore.

EID Parry stock too slipped 3% to Rs 678. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,152 crore.

On similar lines, Triveni Engineering shares lost 3.2% to Rs 242.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs  5518 crore.

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Shree Renuka Sugars shares too fell 6% to reach Rs 20.70 in early deals. Market cap of the sugar firm fell to Rs 4478 crore.


Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar shares fell 7.42% to Rs 19.69. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4817 crore.

The decision restricts sugar mills’ flexibility to divert sugarcane and molasses between sugar production and ethanol manufacturing in response to market conditions. This could put pressure on profit margins and lower returns on investments made to expand ethanol production capacity.

The move is intended to boost domestic sugar supplies and bring down prices, which have surged to record highs in India, the world’s largest sugar-consuming market.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 10:49 AM IST
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