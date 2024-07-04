Bandhan Bank shares Q1 biz update: How it fares against YES Bank, Federal Bank

Bandhan Bank Ltd has reported a 21.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in loans and advances at Rs 1,25,619 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 1,03,169 crore in the same quarter last year. This is against Federal Bank's gross advances that grew 20 per cent to Rs 2,24,139 crore from Rs 1,86,593 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. YES Bank, on the other hand, said its loans and advances for the June quarter jumped 14.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,29,920 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2,00,204 crore in the same quarter last year.

In the case of deposit growth, Bandhan Bank said total deposits were up 22.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,33,203 crore from Rs 1,08,480 crore. Federal Bank, which has Rekha Jhunjhunwala as shareholder, said its total deposits stood at Rs 2,66,082 crore as on June 30, up 20 per cent over Rs 2,22,496 crore at the end of June 2023. For YES Bank deposits for the quarter were up 20.8 per cent YoY at Rs 2,64,910 crore against Rs 2,19,369 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The bank said its deposit growth excluding CDs came in at 20.9 per cent YoY.

Bandhan Bank said its CASA deposits were up 13.8 per cent at Rs 44,453 crore. For Federal Bank, CASA improved 9.9 per cent to Rs 77,901 crore; while for YES Bank, which is scheduled to report its quartearly results on July 20, CASA was up 26.1 per cent YoY at Rs 81,405 crore.

Bandhan Bank said its retail deposits stood at Rs 92,104 crore including CASA, up 19.2 per cent. Its retail to total deposits stood at 69.1 per cent. Federal Bank said its retail credit book grew 25 per cent and wholesale credit 14 per cent. Retail to wholesale ratio was at 56:44 respectively, it said.

Based on recent 23 analyst recommendations, Bandhan Bank is a consensus rating of 'Hold' as per Trendlyne. YES Bank is a 'Strong Sell' based on 12 recommendations. Federal Bank is a consensus Buy based on 33 analyst recommendations.