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Bandhan Bank shares trim gains as lender denies First Abu Dhabi Bank proposal report

Bandhan Bank shares trim gains as lender denies First Abu Dhabi Bank proposal report

BANDHANBNK152.83(1.31%)

Bandhan Bank categorically denied the reported speculation regarding any acquisition related discussions or proposal involving Bandhan Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 1:51 PM IST
Bandhan Bank shares trim gains as lender denies First Abu Dhabi Bank proposal reportBandhan Bank said it is not involved in any such discussion and the reference of the bank in the article was factually incorrect. 

Bandhan Bank Ltd shares fell about 3 per cent and cut its intraday gains on Tuesday after the private lender denied a report suggesting First Abu Dhabi Bank was among First Abu Dhabi Bank's potential target acquisition in India.

Bandhan Bank said it is not involved in any such discussion and the reference of the bank in the article was factually incorrect.

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"The bank categorically denies the reported speculation regarding any acquisition related discussions or proposal involving Bandhan Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank," it said adding that "The Bank would like to state that it gives utmost importance to regulatory compliance and continues to
comply with the applicable requirements under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, from time to time."

From day's high of Rs 157.40 apiece, Bandhan bank shares fell to Rs 152.95, still trading about 1.5 per cent higher for the day. The lender has 13 'Buy' calls, 11 'Hold' recommendations and four 'Sell' calls. Its 12-month Bloomberg consensus target stood at 193.50, implying 25 per cent potential upside from the prevailing levels.

As per a Moneycontrol report, the United Arab Emirate's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), was scouting an acquisition target in India. The bank is keen on buying a mid-sized domestic private bank, it said quoting sources aware of FAB's strategy.
The report suggested a banker as saying that FAB had evaluated a few options, though nothing was immediate. It suggested that FAB’s senior management probably held meetings with Bandhan Bank and a Kerala-based bank.

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As per the report, FAB was keen to acquire a 51 per cent majority ownership if the plan fructifies. Many mid-sized banks such as Bandhan Bank and old private banks, including CSB and South Indian Bank, are trading at book value or slightly lower, the report suggested.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 1:47 PM IST
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