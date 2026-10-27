Ola shares head for biggest daily gain since April 9, rally 14%; here's why

Peer Ather Energy logged a strong Q2 show, with revenues rising 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which were 7 per cent ahead of the Street estimate. The revenue rise was led by 42 per cent YoY volume growth and 15 per cent sequential growth in average selling price (ASP). Ebitda margin turned positive at 0.8 per cent, beating Emkay Global's estimate of minus 3.8 per cent, despite elevated commodity pressure, thanks to calibrated price hikes, structural cost savings and favorable product mix.

While Ola Electric is yet to announce its results schedule, the Ather Energy rally likely had a ruboff on Ola shares, given Ola Electric had reported a narrowing of net loss at Rs 336 crore in the first quarter.

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To recall, electric two-wheeler registrations in India reached a record high of approximately 5.98 lakh units in Q2 FY27, up 82 per cent YoY, as per Vahan data. Penetration rose to 11.2 per cent for the quarter from 7.8 per cent a year earlier and touched an all-time high of 11.6 per cent in September 2026. This robust momentum was broad-based, with registrations growing 85 per centin South India, 82% in the Rest of India and 79% in Middle India as per Vahan data.

Ather itself saw a sharp rise in customer interest, with enquiries up 109 per cent YoY to about 10 lakh, while pre-orders more than doubled to 1.80 lakh in Q2 FY27. Demand outpaced available production capacity, with the Hosur facility operating at 98 per cent capacity utilisation during peak production in Q2 FY27, Ather noted.

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In the case of Ola, the company recently announced that it was opening its sales and service network to dealer partners across India, moving away from the company-owned store model it had used since 2021.

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Ola Electric Ltd to 'Sell' from 'Neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 23 per share from Rs 39.28 apiece, citing a challenging path to free cash flow amid high interest costs, capex needs and prolonged operating losses.

Goldman Sachs said Ola Electric would need to scale up its topline 3.6 times to 7.1 times over FY26 levels by FY28-FY30 to cover current capex and interest servicing requirements. This compares with a 55 per cent decline in topline in FY26 versus FY24.

It cut its FY27-FY29 revenue estimates for Ola by up to 10 per cent, factoring in the challenging market-share environment for Ola Electric compared with other two-wheeler peers.

Earlier this month, HSBC's Yogesh Aggarwal assigned a 'Reduce' rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 23.57 per share. Investec's Shubham Jain has a 'Hold' rating and a target price of Rs 34.37, while Ambit Capital's Sushrut Ghalsasi has a 'Sell' rating and a target price of Rs 28.48.

