‘Makes a very compelling case…’: Piyush Goyal on the four factors that make India stand out

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal says there are four factors India has that has fast-tracked its success story. All these factors put together makes India a very compelling case, he said, speaking about India’s economic growth and expansion.
Speaking to reporters in The Hague, Goyal said, “We have a 1.4 billion young, talented, and aspirational population, that is our biggest strength. Two, the market that middle-class India provides is very attractive for the world. Three, we are an economy which is the world's fastest-growing large economy based on rules, not on unfair trade practices – an economy which in the next 22 years will become eight times today's, growing from $4 trillion to $30 trillion, representing the biggest opportunity the world has ever seen in such a short span of time. And finally, our talent pool understands modern technology; the talent pool is very much engaged and absorbing technology at a speed which very few countries could even imagine. All of these factors put together make India a very compelling case.”