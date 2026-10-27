‘Makes a very compelling case…’: Piyush Goyal on the four factors that make India stand out

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He said on top of that, India is opening up access to $70 trillion worth of economies, which will become $85 trillion over the next year and a half, meaning that 76% of the global GDP will be open to preferential access for goods and services from India.

Goyal also said that the more India engages with its bilateral and multilateral partners, the more it stands to gain. Such agreements, he said, opens up preferential access and creates new opportunities across various sectors, including “goods, services, education, manpower, and technology partnerships”.

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“Greater engagement will benefit the country: it will attract new investments, generate new jobs, and boost economic activity. After every delegation visit, I hold discussions with the members; their enthusiasm and feedback often yield valuable ideas,” he said.

The minister said he believes significant investments will flow into India for modern, cutting-edge technologies, and its labour-intensive sectors such as “textiles, leather, and footwear”. With the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), India stands to benefit significantly from the reduction of duties which were rather high earlier.

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Goyal also said that there is a positive outlook for India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs). “Wherever I go – across various developed nations – there is a strong sense of attraction toward India. They are well aware that Indian talent is already present and contributing within their own countries.”

