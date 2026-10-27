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Jio Platforms IPO: Allotment out; should you hold or book profit on listing? What GMP hints at

Jio Platforms IPO: Allotment out; should you hold or book profit on listing? What GMP hints at

RELIANCE1,189.10(1.06%)

Jio Platforms IPO GMP holds at around 22% ahead of its October 28 listing. Check grey-market signals, subscription figures and what investors should know before the debut.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 2:28 PM IST
Jio Platforms IPO: Allotment out; should you hold or book profit on listing? What GMP hints atIf the grey-market pattern holds through the listing, Jio would become India’s second-most valuable company after Reliance Industries, pushing Bharti Airtel into third place.

Investors allotted shares in Jio Platforms' record Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO) are watching the unofficial market for signs of a strong debut on October 28. Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital and telecommunications entity have maintained a grey-market premium of about 22 per cent for roughly 10 days, adding to expectations of allottees.

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The sustained premium follows strong demand across investor categories, with the IPO attracting more than 4.9 lakh crore in bids and nearly 1.4 crore applications. The offering was subscribed over 22 times and fully covered within 100 minutes of opening last week, despite a sharp sell-off in Indian equities.

Investors who received their allotments on Tuesday are tracking grey-market premium (GMP) prices for clues about the stock’s possible listing-day performance. However, premiums are unregulated and do not guarantee the price at which shares will trade on the exchange, but they are widely followed in India as a measure of demand and listing sentiment.

Jio's core competitive advantage lies in a fully proprietary, in-house technology stack supported by 7,220 patent applications, which eliminates third-party vendor fees and secures an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 51.91 per cent, said Mahesh M Ojh, Vice President – Research at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities.

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"While regulatory shifts and next-generation capital requirements remain standard industry risks, Jio's market dominance creates an incredibly strong margin of safety. The expected 20-22 per cent listing gain offers an excellent immediate window for short-term traders, while the firm's robust compounding potential justifies a definitive buy-and-hold strategy for long-term wealth creation," he said.

Listing of Jio platform is definitely a milestone in the Indian capital market. Large growth potential with attractive higher revenue per user, home broadband, enterprise services and monetisation of digital platforms could support future growth, said Uday Patil, Executive Director, PL Capital. "Execution will determine how much value these opportunities create. It is definitely a long term bet & every investor would like to have the share in its portfolio," he said.

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Jio has so far defied the usual trend of grey-market premiums declining after an IPO closes, when the initial bidding rush fades and attention shifts to allotments and listing.  Qualified institutional buyers bid for 71 times the Jio shares reserved for them, while wealthy investors subscribed 14 times their allocation. The retail portion was covered 2.7 times.

Jio Platforms is expected to see a good listing. Investors who receive allotment can consider booking partial profits if the stock lists at a significant premium, while long-term investors may hold based on their risk appetite, said Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

Fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock at expensive valuations on listing day. It is better to wait for price stabilisation and evaluate valuations, earnings growth and future business prospects before investing, he said.

If the grey-market pattern holds through the listing, Jio would become India’s second-most valuable company after parent Reliance Industries Ltd, pushing Bharti Airtel Ltd into third place. The allotments, subscription figures and steady unofficial premium have kept expectations of a strong debut elevated.

We have seen strong subscription but considering its issue size and current market conditions we don`t expect a big move on listing day, said Rahul Sharma, Head of Research at Equity99. "However if we see a good spike short term traders can book some profits while long term investors can continue to hold their trades given company`s fundamentals and strong RIL backing," he added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 11:54 AM IST
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