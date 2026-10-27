Ola shares rebound sharply, climb 17%: What should investors watch now?

Exchanges BSE and NSE highlighted that the stock's earnings per share (EPS), based on the previous four trailing quarters, stood at zero.

What experts say on Ola Electric's stock

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "The stock is witnessing some buying at lower levels amid elevated crude oil prices and the EV firm's ongoing rights issue. The counter is suitable for investors with a high-risk appetite. More importantly, investors should watch the company's earnings performance and revenue in the coming quarters, as these will remain crucial for the stock's future performance."

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted, "Ola Electric reported Q1 FY27 revenue of Rs 455 crore but continues to face losses, raising concerns about its path to profitability. Despite the stock's strong rebound today, investors should remain cautious and avoid fresh positions. Existing shareholders may consider using the current rally as an exit opportunity."

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Ola Electric's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 29.82. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 33 could lead to further upside towards Rs 36.2 in the near term."

Ola Electric rights issue

Ola Electric's ongoing rights issue has seen SoftBank's investment vehicle, SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC, sell 3.58 crore rights entitlements (REs) cumulatively through October 26, according to NSE bulk-deal data.

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The rights issue, which opened on October 22, will conclude on October 30. The company is offering up to 37,02,72,665 rights equity shares at Rs 27 per share, including a premium of Rs 17, to raise up to Rs 999.74 crore.

The issue is being offered to eligible shareholders in the ratio of two rights equity shares for every 25 equity shares held on the record date of October 13, 2026. Investors are required to pay Rs 16.20 per rights equity share on application, including a premium of Rs 10.20 per share.

According to shareholding data for September 2026, SVF II Ostrich held 54.15 crore shares, representing an 11.70 per cent stake in Ola Electric. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal held 122.75 crore shares or a 26.52 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Calliope Capital Advisors, an investment vehicle associated with Motilal Oswal, applied for a combined 2.39 crore shares under the rights issue on October 22, the opening day.

According to a stock exchange filing, the rights entitlements for these applications were transferred by Ola Electric promoter-group entities ANI Technologies and Indus Trust.

Prior to the rights issue, Ola Electric raised approximately Rs 780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in June 2026.