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L&T wins orders for Dhaka Metro worth over Rs 5,000 crore, check stock reaction

L&T wins orders for Dhaka Metro worth over Rs 5,000 crore, check stock reaction

L&T shares rose nearly a percent to Rs 3713 against the previous close of Rs 3677. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5.05 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 4:03 PM IST
L&T wins orders for Dhaka Metro worth over Rs 5,000 crore, check stock reaction L&T had won and delivered the integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, Bangladesh's first metro rail corridor, which is currently in commercial operation.

Shares of infra major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) rose 0.97% even as the infra firm said its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured major design & build orders for two key systems packages of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project or Dhaka Metro, in Bangladesh.

L&T shares rose nearly a percent to Rs 3713 against the previous close of Rs 3677. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5.05 lakh crore.

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The orders comprise Contract Package CP09 - Track Works & Electrical Systems, and Contract Package CP10 - Signalling, Telecommunications & Platform Screen Doors (PSD). These pertain to the first underground metro project in Bangladesh.

Prior to this, L&T had won and delivered the integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, Bangladesh's first metro rail corridor, which is currently in commercial operation.

Ramkumar S, Senior Executive Vice President & Head – Transportation Infrastructure, L&T, said: “The repeat orders from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) are a testament to L&T’s capabilities in delivering large scale, integrated urban transit projects globally. With a strong track record of delivering E&M systems for the Dhaka Metro Line 6 with the highest standards of quality and timely execution, and more recently, for the Jakarta Metro, which is under execution, we are well positioned to leverage our experience in seamlessly integrating multiple systems in close coordination with OEMs and stakeholders”.

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The Dhaka Metro Line 1 project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will provide a modern mass transit system spanning approximately 31 km. It includes the Airport Route from Kamalapur to Airport and the Purbachal Route from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal, with 19 stations and a depot at Pitalganj.

The order is 'major' worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 1:34 PM IST
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