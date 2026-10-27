L&T wins orders for Dhaka Metro worth over Rs 5,000 crore, check stock reaction

The orders comprise Contract Package CP09 - Track Works & Electrical Systems, and Contract Package CP10 - Signalling, Telecommunications & Platform Screen Doors (PSD). These pertain to the first underground metro project in Bangladesh.

Prior to this, L&T had won and delivered the integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, Bangladesh's first metro rail corridor, which is currently in commercial operation.

Ramkumar S, Senior Executive Vice President & Head – Transportation Infrastructure, L&T, said: “The repeat orders from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) are a testament to L&T’s capabilities in delivering large scale, integrated urban transit projects globally. With a strong track record of delivering E&M systems for the Dhaka Metro Line 6 with the highest standards of quality and timely execution, and more recently, for the Jakarta Metro, which is under execution, we are well positioned to leverage our experience in seamlessly integrating multiple systems in close coordination with OEMs and stakeholders”.

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The Dhaka Metro Line 1 project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will provide a modern mass transit system spanning approximately 31 km. It includes the Airport Route from Kamalapur to Airport and the Purbachal Route from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal, with 19 stations and a depot at Pitalganj.

The order is 'major' worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.