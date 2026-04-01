BEL shares in focus on additional order win worth Rs 6,795 crore

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are likely to remain in focus in Wednesday's trade after the state-run defence company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 6,795 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and others.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 6,795 crore since the last disclosure on March 30, 2026. Orders received include mountain radars from MoD, Avionics package for LCA from HAL, major export order for communication equipment, electronic fuzes, strategic components, upgrades, spares, services etc," the defence PSU stated.

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B&K Securities in a recent note on defence sector suggested 'Buy' on BEL and HAL shares.

The brokerage gave a 'Buy' rating on HAL with an unchanged target price of Rs 5,467, based on 34 times December 2027 earnings. For BEL, it sees an unchanged target price of Rs 513, based on 45 times December 2027 earnings.

B&K Sec stated that growth in the defence budget, particularly in capital outlay, augurs well for the broader defence & aerospace ecosystem.

"Defence capex (BE FY27) stands at Rs 2,19,300 crore, implying a 22 per cent increase over Rs 1,80,000 crore (BE FY26) and an 18 per cent increase over Rs 1,86,500 crore (RE FY26)," it noted.