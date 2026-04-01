Waaree Energies, DMART among 3 top-stocks to buy for upto 15% upside in short-term

Indian benchmark indices may kick-off FY27 on a strong note, rebounding sharply amid the easing geopolitical tensions. Select buzzing stocks like Waaree Energies, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) and Piramal Finance are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what brokerage firm SMIFS has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Advertisement

Related Articles

Piramal Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,068 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,715 | Upside Potential: 13%

Piramal Finance Ltd is consolidating near the Rs 1,800–1,830 breakout zone, indicating supply absorption. Price compression suggests build-up for a directional move. Volumes hint at accumulation by stronger hands. Momentum remains supportive with MACD positive and RSI above 50. The structure stays constructive as long as price holds above Rs 1,830. A sustained move can trigger an upside towards Rs 2,068. Failure to hold Rs 1,715 would negate the bullish bias.



Avenue Supermarts | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,957 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,695 | Upside Potential: 13%

DMART is forming a base after a prolonged downtrend, reclaiming the Rs 3,850–3,900 demand zone. Price action shows higher lows, indicating a shift toward accumulation. Volumes are expanding on up-moves, suggesting institutional participation. Momentum is improving with MACD turning positive and RSI holding above 50. The structure remains constructive above Rs 3,850. A sustained move can drive prices towards INR4,480 supported by short covering and fresh buying. The setup offers favorable risk–reward for positional longs. A breakdown below Rs 3,695 would weaken the structure.



Advertisement

Waaree Energies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,110 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,870 | Upside Potential: 15%

Waaree Energies Ltd is showing a strong reversal from Rs 2,650–2,900, followed by consolidation above Rs 3,000. The formation of higher highs and higher lows confirms trend strength. Price holding above resistance-turned-support signals bullish acceptance. Momentum remains strong with MACD positive and RSI above 55. The ongoing consolidation resembles a bullish continuation pattern, indicating potential expansion. A sustained move can drive prices towards Rs 3,585 supported by short covering and fresh buying. A breakdown below Rs 2,870 would invalidate the bullish setup

