April 1 tax shake-up: HRA, ITR forms, deadlines, meal cards, Form 130 explained

India’s direct tax framework is entering a new phase from April 1, 2026, with the rollout of the Income-tax Act, 2025, replacing the decades-old 1961 law. The overhaul is designed to simplify compliance, improve transparency, and plug leakages—while also reshaping how salaried individuals structure income and claim tax benefits.

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Several key changes directly affect everyday taxpayers, particularly around HRA claims, salary documentation, tax filing timelines, and workplace benefits like meal cards.

Shift to ‘Tax Year’

One of the most fundamental changes is the replacement of the Financial Year (FY) and Assessment Year (AY) system with a single “Tax Year.” This simplifies tax reporting by aligning income earning and tax assessment into one timeline, reducing confusion for taxpayers.

MUST READ: From April 1: What changes for salaried employees and senior citizens under new tax rules

Updated ITR Timelines

Alongside this, revised ITR filing deadlines have been introduced for Tax Year 2026–27:

July 31, 2026: Salaried individuals and non-audit taxpayers

August 31, 2026: Professionals and non-audit business cases

October 31, 2026: Companies and audit cases

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The revised structure aims to streamline compliance and reduce last-minute filing pressure.

MUST READ: CBDT releases ITR forms for AY 2026–27; check key changes for return filing

Form 16 replaced by Form 130

In a significant administrative shift, Form 16 will be replaced by Form 130 from April 1, 2026.

Form 130 will continue to function as the TDS certificate for salaried individuals and pensioners but with enhanced disclosures. It is expected to include:

Detailed salary breakup

Taxable income computation

Deductions and exemptions

TDS and TCS details

Employer-employee information

The expanded format is intended to improve transparency and reduce mismatches during ITR filing, especially as tax systems become more data-driven.

MUST READ: What is Form 130? The successor to Form 16 under the new Income-tax Act, 2025

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HRA rules tightened

House Rent Allowance (HRA) remains a key tax-saving tool under the old regime, but compliance requirements are becoming significantly stricter.

To claim HRA exemption, taxpayers must now ensure:

Proper submission of rent receipts

Landlord PAN disclosure if annual rent exceeds ₹1 lakh

Alignment with employer-reported data

The Income Tax Department is increasingly using analytics to detect discrepancies, including fake rent arrangements or circular transactions.

At the same time, there is a notable expansion in eligibility:

The 50% HRA exemption limit, previously restricted to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, now extends to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad

Other cities continue under the 40% exemption bracket

This dual change, tighter enforcement with broader eligibility, suggests a move toward both compliance and fairness.

MUST READ: Old Tax Regime 2026: From April 1, HRA claims get stricter for taxpayers; here's how

Meal cards

Employer-provided meal benefits are set to become significantly more valuable.

The tax-exempt limit on meal vouchers/cards has been increased from ₹50 per meal to ₹200 per meal, a fourfold jump. This applies to food and non-alcoholic beverages provided during working hours.

For salaried employees, this change enhances tax-efficient compensation structuring, particularly under the old tax regime where such benefits still hold relevance.

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MUST READ: Using Old tax regime? Your food card could save you over ₹1 lakh - here's how

Higher limits for allowances and perks

Several employee benefits have been revised upward to reflect current cost realities:

School allowance increased from ₹100/month to ₹3,000/month per child

Hostel allowance increased from ₹300/month to ₹9,000/month

Additionally, the tax-free limit on gift vouchers has been raised from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 annually, and importantly, this benefit is now available under both tax regimes.

MUST READ: ₹2.88L in income tax saving? Here’s how parents can benefit from April 1, 2026

Advantage salaried taxpayers?

The April 2026 changes indicate a clear policy direction: simplify the tax system while tightening enforcement through better data tracking.

For salaried individuals, the implications are practical:

Documentation and reporting standards are becoming stricter (HRA, Form 130)

Compliance is being digitised and cross-verified

Salary structuring opportunities (meal cards, allowances) are improving

Tax filing is becoming more streamlined with clearer timelines

However, the increased scrutiny also means that aggressive or non-compliant tax-saving practices are likely to face higher risk.

MUST READ: Attention taxpayers: Your salary structure may change from April 1 — Here’s why

MUST READ: Using Old tax regime? Your food card could save you over ₹1 lakh - here's how

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MUST READ: April 1 tax reset: Old Tax Regime back in focus vs New Tax Regime — which option saves more now?

The new tax regime framework does not just change rates or deductions — it alters the mechanics of how income is reported, verified, and taxed. From stricter HRA checks to the introduction of Form 130 and more generous meal benefits, April 1, 2026 marks a structural shift in India’s tax ecosystem. For taxpayers, the focus now shifts from just saving tax to ensuring accuracy, transparency, and compliance in every claim made.

MUST READ: From April 1: New tax rules kick in — what changes for your money