F&O trades for April Series: BEL, IndusInd, Ultratech among 4 long & 4 short stock ideas

Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak for the fifth consecutive week, weighed down by a combination of global and domestic headwinds. The recent weakness in Indian equities can be attributed to four key factors- persistent tension in the west Asia, gain in crude oil prices, constant selling by FIIs and the weakness in the Indian rupee.

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Amid the rising volatility in the beginning of new series, domestic broking firm Master Capital Services has shared eight F&O trading ideas with investors, which includes four long and four short trading views. However, one should note that nearly 90 per cent of retail traders make losses in F&O segment. It has shared entry levels, targets, stop loss and margins needed for the trade:



Long trading ideas:



NTPC (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 375| Target Price: Rs 400 | Stop Loss: Rs 366 | Margin: Rs 1,00,400 (approx)

NTPC Ltd continues to exhibit a stable bullish structure with no significant deterioration in trend. The stock is sustaining above key moving averages, with positive EMA alignment indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Price is consolidating above the breakout level, suggesting acceptance at higher levels and reinforcing it as a strong support zone. This range-bound action reflects time-wise correction, aiding momentum reset without structural damage. RSI remains in a comfortable zone, indicating sustained strength. Overall, the setup continues to favor a bullish bias with potential for gradual upside continuation.

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Glenmark Pharma (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 2,155 | Target Price: Rs 2,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,070 | Margin: Rs 2,82,600 (approx)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup after successfully retesting its breakout above the declining trendline, confirming it as a reliable support zone. Post-retest, the stock is consolidating around the 21 EMA, indicating sustained buying interest and underlying strength. Price structure remains positive with higher lows intact, reflecting trend continuation. The proximity to short-term moving averages suggests momentum is being maintained rather than weakening. This phase of consolidation near key support signals absorption of supply and potential buildup for the next leg higher, reinforcing the prevailing bullish bias.



Bharat Electronics (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 406 | Target Price: Rs 432 | Stop Loss: Rs 384 | Margin: Rs 1,17,400 (approx)

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Bharat Electronics Ltd is showing signs of a potential bullish continuation after taking support near an upward sloping trendline, which coincides with the 200 EMA, highlighting a strong confluence support zone. Price action indicates demand emergence at lower levels, with the broader structure still maintaining a higher low formation. Despite recent corrective moves, the stock is attempting to stabilize near key long-term support, suggesting limited downside risk. Sustained holding above this zone could lead to a rebound towards higher levels. Overall, the confluence of trendline and 200 EMA reinforces the underlying bullish bias



UltraTech Cement (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 10,800 | Target Price: Rs 11,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 10,350 | Margin: Rs 98,080 (approx)

UltraTech Cement Ltd is showing early signs of a bullish reversal after taking support near a well-defined horizontal demand zone and witnessing a sharp bounce. The strong reaction from this level indicates demand absorption and reinforces the support’s significance. Despite recent weakness, the broader structure suggests a potential base formation. The sharp recovery candle reflects renewed buying interest, while price attempting to reclaim short-term moving averages signals improving momentum. If the stock sustains above this support zone, it could lead to a gradual recovery towards higher levels, indicating a shift from corrective to constructive price action.



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Short trading ideas:



TVS Motor Company (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 3,389 | Target Price: Rs 3,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,580 | Margin: Rs 1,07,800 (approx)

TVS Motor Company Ltd is showing signs of short-term weakness after failing to sustain near recent highs. The stock has formed lower highs on the chart, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. Recent price action suggests distribution rather than accumulation, with sharp down moves followed by weak pullbacks. The stock is now trading below its near-term support zone, and momentum indicators like RSI are drifting lower, reflecting lack of buying strength. Any bounce toward the Rs 3,450–3,500 zone is likely to face resistance. From a trading perspective, the setup favors a sell-on-rise approach. As long as the stock remains below Rs 3,500, downside risk persists toward Rs 3,200–3,050 levels. Traders should avoid fresh long positions and instead look for short opportunities on pullbacks, with strict risk management. Overall bias remains negative in the short term.



IndusInd Bank (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 761 | Target Price: Rs 700 | Stop Loss: Rs 805 | Margin: Rs 1,23,400 (approx)

IndusInd Bank Ltd is showing clear signs of weakness on the chart, with a sharp breakdown below its rising trendline support. This trendline had been acting as a base for the past several months, and the recent breach indicates a shift in structure from consolidation to a bearish phase. Price action has turned decisively negative, with strong red candles and lack of meaningful pullbacks, suggesting aggressive selling pressure. The stock has also slipped below key support zones, which now turn into resistance. RSI is trending in the lower band, reflecting weak momentum and absence of buying strength. Any bounce toward Rs 780–800 is likely to face resistance and can be used as a selling opportunity. On the downside, the stock may drift toward Rs 720-700 levels in the near term. Short-term traders should maintain a sell-on-rise approach and avoid fresh longs until clear signs of stabilization emerge.

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DLF (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 508 | Target Price: Rs 460 | Stop Loss: Rs 538 | Margin: Rs 1,48,700 (approx)

DLF Ltd continues to trade in a strong downtrend, with prices consistently slipping below key support levels. The stock has broken below its rising trend line, which earlier acted as a base, signaling a shift in structure from neutral to bearish. Price action shows sustained selling with minor pullbacks, indicating that sellers are in control. RSI is also in a weak zone, reflecting fading momentum and absence of strong buying interest. Immediate resistance is placed near Rs 530–550, and unless the stock reclaims this zone, any bounce is likely to be short-lived. On the downside, the stock may continue to slide toward Rs 480–465 levels. Short-term traders should maintain a sell-on-rise strategy, as the trend remains clearly negative. Avoid aggressive buying until there are signs of stabilization.



Biocon (Apr Fut) | Buy at Rs 363 | Target Price: Rs 340 | Stop Loss: Rs 378 | Margin: Rs 1,80,200 (approx)

Biocon Ltd is showing early signs of weakness after failing to hold above its rising trendline support. The recent breakdown suggests a shift in short-term sentiment, with sellers gaining control. The stock has started forming lower highs, and price action near support indicates lack of strong buying interest. RSI is also trending lower, confirming weakening momentum. Immediate resistance is seen around Rs 375–380, and unless the stock moves above this range, upside is likely to remain capped. On the downside, Rs 340–330 levels could be tested if selling pressure continues. Traders should adopt a cautious stance and use pullbacks as selling opportunities. Fresh buying should be avoided for now, as the trend is turning negative in the short term.