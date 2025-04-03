BEL shares in focus on order win from Indian Air Force 

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in news today after the state-run defence firm said it has secured a Rs 593.22 crore contract from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the comprehensive maintenance of the Akash Missile System. The system was originally supplied by BEL, reinforcing its pivotal role in India's defence infrastructure and after-sales support.

The stock fell 3.34% to Rs 282.70 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.06 lakh crore.

BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 189.49% in two years and 294.36% in three years.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has signed a contract with Indian Air Force valued at Rs.593.22 crore (excluding taxes) for providing maintenance services for the Akash Missile System, which was supplied by BEL," according to a stock exchange filing

"With this, BEL has commenced the current financial year 2025-26 with Rs.593.22 Crores order acquisition. Further, the Company has concluded negotiations with customers for acquisition of orders worth Rs.5,000 Crores (Rupees five thousand crores)," added the firm.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 48.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

On March 28, the state-run defence firm said it has received additional orders worth Rs 1,385 crore since its last disclosure on March 12, 2025.

With the latest order win, BEL's total order inflow for the current financial year has reached Rs 18,415 crore, the firm added.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.